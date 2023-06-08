Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B3002784                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#: (802)-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 8th, 2023, at approximately 13:15 hours

STREET: 412 Sunderland Hill Road (Chiselville Covered Bridge)

TOWN: Sunderland, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1 - ACCUSED.

OPERATOR: Jeffrey M. Colburn

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Coxsackie, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu

VEHICLE MODEL: NPR-HD

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side roof damage

INJURIES: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 8th, 2023, at approximately 13:15 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of an LSA crash located at 412 Sunderland Hill Road (Covered Bridge), in the town of Sunderland VT. It was reported that a FedEx box truck struck the covered bridge, resulting in heavy damage to the bridge. It was reported several minutes later, the FedEx box truck collided with the entrance of the bridge a second (2nd) time, resulting in more damage. Further investigation revealed the operator of the box truck identified as Jeffrey W. Colburn (49) left the scene of an accident, and did not report the damage, nor exchange information. Troopers located Colburn shortly after on Sunderland Hill Road, and Colburn was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/07/2023 at 08:15 hours to answer for the charge of Leaving the Scene of An Accident.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/07/2023 at 08:15 hours     

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

