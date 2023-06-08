Dyce Games Announces Licensed HISTORY® Channel Trivia Game Launching Summer 2023
Dyce Games, publisher of popular Family and Adult Party Games, is excited to announce their collaboration with A+E Networks on the new HISTORY Trivia Game.UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyce Games, publisher of popular Family and Adult Party Games sold worldwide, is excited to announce their collaboration with A+E Networks on the new HISTORY Trivia Game available summer 2023.
HISTORY Trivia Game is a tournament of knowledge and strategy recommended for ages 14+ with over 2,000 questions across five fantastic categories spanning the entirety of human knowledge - from the big bang to today!
The first player to answer a question correctly in all five categories is the WINNER! However, opponents can attempt to block each other from the specific categories needed to win by replacing their answered question card with a new card from ANY category. The trick is in knowing which categories your opponents need to brush up on or have already won. But wait – there is another way to win! Every three cards from the same category can equal one WILD card for any of the categories a player still needs, so whether you know a little about a lot or a lot about a little – it’s anyone’s game!
“We are big fans of the HISTORY Channel brand, so when A+E Networks reached out to us to see if we were interested in creating a HISTORY Channel game we jumped at the opportunity!” said Jason Exum, Director of Brands & Partnerships at Dyce Games. “Honestly, we knew right away that our first HISTORY Channel game had to be a trivia game; it just made sense, so that part was easy. Making it something that will truly be appreciated by fans of The HISTORY Channel was the hard part, but I think we’ve succeeded!”
Founded in 2016 by Mike Lancaster with the launch of Bad People, Dyce’s mission is to create fun games that people can play together in the real world, bringing friends and families closer together. Dyce’s team of passionate game lovers, designers and marketers has grown their games portfolio and their retail presence to become a global leader in the Party Game category.
HISTORY Trivia Game will be widely available for purchase online, at Walmart, and other major retailers in North America, Europe and Australia this summer.
Dyce Games
info@dycegames.com
Mike Lancaster
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
HISTORY Trivia Game - How To Play