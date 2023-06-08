1nHealth Joins the ClinEco Marketplace to Optimize Visibility and Simplicity in Sponsor Procurement
ClinEco Enables Sponsors to Connect with 1nHealth.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1nHealth, a technology-centric patient recruitment company, announced today that it has joined the ClinEco clinical research platform and marketplace to accelerate sponsors’ ability to find the right vendor partners. 1nHealth will present recruitment solutions for studies that require enrollment acceleration in high volumes. This promises to speed up the vendor selection and contracting processes, helping sponsors go live faster.
It’s estimated that 85% of clinical trials experience delays. A common delay happens when the vedor selection process cuts into study startup timelines. The ClinEco Platform and Marketplace seeks to mitigate delays up front to help sponsors keep studies running on-time.
“Pharma and biotech sponsors often double-down with existing partners, so being present at the moment of their solutioning process simplifies the decision-making and brings 1nHealth to the forefront when the time is right.” Albany Alexander, 1nHealth Senior Growth Manager, said. “We are experts at bringing trials to full enrollment faster, and if we can be part of accelerating timelines even before recruitment begins, that’s a win for us and the sponsor.”
1nHealth meets 90% of its enrollment timelines for sponsors. This specialty of brigning trials to full enrollment on time can be further unlocked through the faster procurement process ClinEco brings.
ClinEco is the first online community for clinical trial organizations to explore, engage, and exchange capabilities with an ecosystem of partners. Through enabling continuous digital connectivity between all research stakeholders, ClinEco is designed to:
1. Help potential partners find the right fit for each trial by delivering clarity for decentralized, hybrid, and conventional solutions
2. Reduce burden and timelines in partnership selection by engaging in an ecosystem of qualified buyers and sellers
3. Allow clinical trial sponsors to easily search, filter, and compare potential collaborations by therapeutic area, geography, or service category
4. Foster the sharing of information and experiences on the platform where users can easily exchange messages, request referrals, and more
“The only prerequisite is that what happens on ClinEco be for the betterment of clinical research. If we can take a few weeks off someone’s trial time and assist in connecting fit-for-purpose solution providers like 1nHealth with sponsors, our job is done,” said Micah Lieberman, Co-Founder and VP of Community and Business Development at ClinEco. “We're excited to showcase tailor-made solutions and flexible clinical trial research partnerships between high-value providers and Sponsors.”
About 1nHealth
1nHealth fills studies through a simple philosophy: Don’t waste the power of the internet. With best-in-class digital outreach and a custom-built enrollment platform, 1nHealth has a reliable engine to drive enrollments. The 1nData enrollment platform offers insights into study and site performance, aiding in strategic decision-making and resource allocation. To learn more, visit www.1nHealth.com
About ClinEco
ClinEco unites sponsors, CROs, service providers, and sites on the world’s first B2B clinical trial marketplace, empowering all to expand clinical partnerships. By creating a platform where all research stakeholders can explore, engage, and exchange capabilities with an ecosystem of partners, ClinEco accelerates the process of vendor selection, leading to faster, more efficient clinical trials. ClinEco is a Cambridge Healthtech Institute Company. The team responsible for ClinEco is also the team behind the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE).
About Cambridge Healthtech Institute
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) believes bringing together a unique and diverse constellation of innovators, scientists, and life science professionals can hold the key to developing tomorrow’s cures and diagnostics. We are a life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic organizations.
