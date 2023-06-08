Fujifilm and its Creators Recognized in Several Categories by The Telly Awards for Creative Video and Short Film Content

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, proudly announce that they have been awarded several 2023 Telly Awards for a variety of original video productions created with Fujifilm branded products.

Founded in 1979 to originally honor commercials made for cable and local TV, The Telly Awards has continually refreshed its categories to honor the evolving, broad range of work being made today – work that reflects the trends, issues, and topical matters of each year.

“We are excited to officially say that our award-winning products have been used to create award-winning content,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Considering the company that we are in - our fellow Telly winners include some truly amazing brands and agencies that have created some next-level content - it’s certainly an incredible honor to be among them. These are big wins for our team and a wonderful way for us to celebrate the time and effort put into building the Fujifilm brand here in the U.S.”

And the Telly goes to…

Branded Content: Business to Consumer : Fujifilm won Silver Telly Awards for its work on two campaigns; Focus Testing, an irreverent look at a fictional Fujifilm product team as they consider the best features to include (or not include) in the latest gear, and Spotlight, a series of in-depth documentary short films that highlight the creative motivations of specific Fujifilm creators and the tools and techniques they use to create their content.

Focus Testing featured FUJIFILM X-H2S, FUJIFILM X-H2, and FUJIFILM X-T5 mirrorless digital cameras and the comical moments that result from the decisions of Fujifilm’s fictional vice president of product development. The series has become well known in the Fujifilm product community and is widely anticipated around Fujifilm’s new product launches.



The Spotlight series highlights the work of content creators featured on Fujifilm’s most recent digital camera product launches, focusing specifically on how four creatives, Jasmine Quinones ( The Making of “Push” , created on FUJIFILM X-H2S), Irene Yee ( The Path to the Precipice , created on FUJIFILM X-H2), and Ibarionex Perello and Jarrett Esaw ( Photography First , created on FUJIFILM X-T5) used the new Fujifilm gear to create their respective creative content. The short films were used with behind-the-scenes reveals of the gear in action as well as excerpts of actual footage and images from the projects to illustrate how the applicable new Fujifilm tools were used in each of these creative processes.



Branded Content: Promotional : The Spotlight series also won a Silver Telly in this category, for its recognized promotion of the new Fujifilm camera products.

Branded Content: Best Film with Budget Under $100K and Branded Content: Writing: Filmmaker Rachael Porter won a Gold Telly award in the under $100K budget category and a Silver Telly in the Writing category for her short film Greenhouse (created with FUJIFILM X-H2, along with FUJINON PREMISTA cinema lenses).

Branded Content: Documentary: Short Form (under 40 minutes):

Filmmaker Anna Andersen won a Silver Telly award for her film The Promise of Spring (made on FUJIFILM X-H2) in the Branded Content: Documentary: Short Form (under 40 minutes) category.

“We are in awe of our creative partners and grateful for the trust they put in FUJIFILM products to help them make their vision a reality,” said Lisa Baxt, marketing director, Electronic Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “For our creative partners to be acknowledged by the industry for their hard work and collaboration is truly special. Congratulations again to the Fujifilm creator team, on this well-deserved recognition!”

Full details and credits for the winners:

Branded Content: Business to Consumer and Promotional Campaigns

Focus Testing Series (Business to Consumer) (Silver Telly)

X-T5: Photography First!

X-H2: We Dropped the S.

X-H2S: It’ll Blow Your Mind.

Creator: MGX Creative

Director: Andrew Primavera

Spotlight Series (Business to Consumer and Promotional) (Silver Telly)

X-H2S: The Making of “Push”

Creator: Jasmine Quinones

Director: David Geffin

Director of Photography: Dmitry Koshutin

Creative Producer: Varina Shaughnessy

Producer: Jackie Merry

Editor: Daniel Burity

X-H2: The Path to the Precipice

Creator: Irene Yee

Directors: Dmitry Koshutin and Kevin Castro

Production and Post-Production Support: Pairadox Studios

Associate Producer: Omid Afshar

Creative Producer: Varina Shaughnessy

Editor: Richard Percy



X-T5: Photography First

Creators: Ibarionex Perello and Jarrett Esaw

Director: Dmitry Koshutin

Director of Photography: Kevin Castro

Production and Post-Production Support: Pairadox Studios

Creative Producer: Varina Shaughnessy

Editor: Richard Percy

Branded Content: Best Film with Budget Under $100K (Gold Telly); Branded Content: Writing - (Silver Telly)

Greenhouse

Creator/Director: Rachael Porter

Branded Content – Documentary: Short Form (under 40 minutes) (Silver Telly)

The Promise of Spring

Creator/Director: Anna Andersen/Nina Films

For more information, visit https://www.fujifilmx-us.com.

