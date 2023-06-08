Missouri Department of Labor Announces Summer Safety Initiatives

Recognizing June as National Safety Month, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) is participating in the nationwide campaign led by the National Safety Council (NSC) to raise awareness of some of the top safety hazards that cause injury both on and off the job.

The NSC has identified four safety topics to highlight for this year’s celebration of National Safety Month. This year’s areas of focus include emergency preparedness, slips/trips/falls, heat-related illness, and hazard recognition. Follow DOLIR on social media for tips on these very important safety topics with the hashtag #NSM.

Summer is also a particularly busy time of year for Missouri farmers. Safety information specific to the agricultural industry is available on the Show-Me Farm Safety website. The website also links to a free online youth farm safety curriculum produced by Purdue University called “Gearing Up for Safety”. The curriculum covers a wide variety of farm safety topics, including tractor safety, grain bin safety, and working with animals. Students will meet the HOOA certification for youth ages 14-15 to perform certain hazardous agriculture tasks for hire.

DOLIR not only oversees safety in the workplace but is tasked with enforcing Missouri’s youth employment laws. Every year, young people lose their lives on the job or suffer serious, disabling injuries. During the summer months, many youth work a summer job or look for their first job. According to state law, certain limits exist for youth 14-15 years old related to number of hours and types of acceptable work. This Toolbox Talk can help keep our youth safe on the job with helpful tips for employers, parents, and school officials.

“National Safety Month provides a focus on preventing accidents that can lead to injury or even death,” said department director Anna Hui. “We are excited to partner with the National Safety Council to improve the safety environment for Missourians, especially our young people, and encourage those in hazardous jobs to learn more about preventing accidents from the resources we provide.”

To learn more about how the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help keep workers safe this summer, please visit the department’s Safe at Work website.

