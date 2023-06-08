2023 ETF Green Skills Award: Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine hit the list of finalists

The European Training Foundation today unveiled the ten 2023 ETF Green Skills Award finalists. They were selected from nearly 600 applications from over 60 countries.

The award recognises initiatives that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and innovation in promoting and developing green skills worldwide.

Three finalists represent Eastern Partner countries.

The TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies (Armenia) offers a range of cutting-edge courses for students and young professionals that put young people in charge of their own learning. In this competition, the centre takes part with a network of Internet of Things (IoT) weather stations to enable young professionals and teenagers to play their part in monitoring climate change.

Construct2 (Georgia) is a construction college in Zestaponi that has launched Georgia’s first bricklaying course using aerated concrete blocks. So far, the college, which offers vocational programmes that cater to the specific needs of Georgia’s private sector, has trained 200 students.

Taras Shevchenko National University (Ukraine) has developed a range of courses and educational materials focused on ecological economics, green business, and environmental management. The University also ensures practical experiences for all students in companies providing them with the employment opportunities to contribute to the green transition in Ukraine, which has not stopped despite the Russian aggression.

The winners of the Green Skills Award will be selected by public vote open until 29 September (23:59 CEST) and will be announced at an award ceremony in late 2023.

