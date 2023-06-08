From conflict to commerce: East Expo 2023 promotes small business expansion in Ukraine

More than 80 enterprises representing diverse industries showcased their products at the EU-supported East Expo 2023 that brought together micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), in Kyiv on 6 and 7 June.

The event aimed at supporting MSMEs relocated from or based in the war-affected areas of Ukraine in establishing new business partnerships, reconnecting disrupted economic links, facilitating post-war recovery, and promoting digitalisation and internationalisation of their commercial activities.

“A robust micro, small and medium enterprise sector will not only contribute to the diversification of the Ukrainian economy and bolster its resilience, but also is essential for Ukraine’s integration in the EU economic space. We look forward to dynamic state policies in support of that sector, which in the EU provides for two-thirds of jobs and more than half of the value-added,” said Rémi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The exhibition was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with the financial support of the European Union (EU) and other donors.

