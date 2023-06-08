Armies of EU countries and EU military support for Ukraine: take part in Euroquiz and win a branded souvenir

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone to play a new quiz on EU armies and EU military support to Ukraine.

Branded USB sticks, caps, bandanas, notepads and many other prizes await the hundred winners!

The Euroquiz will be held until 4 July. Every participant has one attempt per day to answer 15 questions and improve their score.

On 5 July, the names of the winners will be announced: 30 children under 14 and 70 participants aged 14 and over.

