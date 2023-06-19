Laurans 'Larry' A. Mendelson To Receive The 44th Annual Howard Hughes Memorial Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aero Club of Southern California is proud to announce Mr. Laurans 'Larry' A. Mendelson will be honored with the prestigious 44th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Award during its annual ceremonial event taking place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at The California Club in Los Angeles.
The Howard Hughes Memorial Award honors exceptional leaders who have advanced the fields of aviation or aerospace technology. Mendelson joins forty-three aviation and aerospace pioneers, including last year's honoree Harrison Ford as well as General Chuck Yeager, Bob Hoover, Neil Armstrong, General Jimmy Doolittle, Elon Musk, Jim Lovell, Marillyn Hewson, Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger and many others.
Mr. Mendelson is the Chairman/CEO of HEICO Corporation, headquartered in Miami, Florida with facilities in 23 states and 14 countries. Mendelson and his sons, Eric and Victor, acquired control of HEICO Corporation in 1990 and built it into the powerhouse it is today.
With 9,000 employees, the Company designs, manufactures, and distributes parts for almost every major commercial, business jet, defense and space program. HEICO Corporation provides less expensive aftermarket aviation parts to replace original equipment manufacturer hardware, thereby contributing to the airlines' competitiveness. Mr. Mendelson and HEICO Corporation have received ongoing industry recognition as aviation and defense industry leaders. Howard Hughes Memorial Award honoree Larry Mendelson "Keeps 'Em Flying".
For further details please visit aeroclubsocal.org.
Joanna Speed
The Howard Hughes Memorial Award honors exceptional leaders who have advanced the fields of aviation or aerospace technology. Mendelson joins forty-three aviation and aerospace pioneers, including last year's honoree Harrison Ford as well as General Chuck Yeager, Bob Hoover, Neil Armstrong, General Jimmy Doolittle, Elon Musk, Jim Lovell, Marillyn Hewson, Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger and many others.
Mr. Mendelson is the Chairman/CEO of HEICO Corporation, headquartered in Miami, Florida with facilities in 23 states and 14 countries. Mendelson and his sons, Eric and Victor, acquired control of HEICO Corporation in 1990 and built it into the powerhouse it is today.
With 9,000 employees, the Company designs, manufactures, and distributes parts for almost every major commercial, business jet, defense and space program. HEICO Corporation provides less expensive aftermarket aviation parts to replace original equipment manufacturer hardware, thereby contributing to the airlines' competitiveness. Mr. Mendelson and HEICO Corporation have received ongoing industry recognition as aviation and defense industry leaders. Howard Hughes Memorial Award honoree Larry Mendelson "Keeps 'Em Flying".
For further details please visit aeroclubsocal.org.
Joanna Speed
Aero Club of Southern California
+1 310-893-4004
email us here