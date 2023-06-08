WorkBuzz's Employee Engagement Platform Launches in the United States
WorkBuzz’s engagement software reaches every employee in any role, in any location
Your employees are the heroes of your organization, but they’ll only be able to do their best work if you listen to them and act on their feedback.”NEW YORK, NORTHEASTERN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing employee engagement software specialist WorkBuzz today announces the launch of its survey platform in the U.S., helping to give all workers a voice wherever they are and whatever they do.
— Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz
WorkBuzz is the first platform to offer simple, flexible, customizable engagement surveys purely dedicated to companies that have a mix of desk-based and deskless employees. By gathering feedback from all types of employees, WorkBuzz customers have been able to use these insights to improve retention, recruitment, inclusion and productivity across their entire organization.
WorkBuzz is already loved by more than 400 organizations worldwide, including well-known U.S. brands like Five Guys. These organizations have transformed how they engage with their deskless workforce using WorkBuzz. The U.K.-headquartered company has seen more than 220 percent growth in the past 18 months.
Now, WorkBuzz is looking to build on this success by helping U.S. organizations to effectively connect with their frontline workers via regular, mobile-enabled surveys. Tailored surveys collect employees’ views and opinions, and the WorkBuzz platform automatically analyzes the findings and translates them into actionable insights – helping identify and address the issues impacting employee engagement.
“Our customers use WorkBuzz to provide a better understanding of what matters to their workforce, as well as what is and isn’t working,” says Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz. “By giving deskless, hard-to-reach workers a voice, you can transform the employee experience – which improves recruitment, retention and performance.”
The WorkBuzz platform offers regular pulse and ad hoc surveys, as well as onboarding and exit surveys, to determine the views of the workforce. Pulse surveys ‘temperature check’ employee sentiment a few times each year, allowing leaders to focus their efforts on the issues that matter most to their people.
Frost says, “We understand the many challenges faced by organizations with deskless employees, from construction and manufacturing businesses through to retailers, and have worked with countless HR leaders to noticeably improve employee engagement levels.”
WorkBuzz surveys work on multiple devices, and have been made accessible for all employees. AI-powered technology also helps HR professionals quickly and easily understand employee feedback, automatically pulling-out key topics and themes requiring attention.
Frost adds: “Having a continuous snapshot of your workforce’s opinions and satisfaction levels can feed into all areas of the organization, helping inform strategy, cultural change and even recognition and reward initiatives. Your employees are the heroes of your organization, but they’ll only be able to do their best work if you listen to them and act on their feedback.”
To learn more about WorkBuzz and how it can help improve retention, recruitment and engagement, U.S. business and HR leaders should contact Ben Pearce via ben.pearce@workbuzz.com or on +1 347 814 1529.
About WorkBuzz
WorkBuzz offers simple, flexible, customizable surveys, helping organizations to reach and engage all their employees – wherever they are, and whatever they do.
Get real-time feedback from your people, track employee engagement and experience, and make more informed, data-driven people decisions. Create a culture where every voice matters, and every person can reach their full potential.
