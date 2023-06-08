Supreme Court Welcomes New Administrative Director

Robert W. Horner, III named Administrative Director, Supreme Court of Ohio.

Today, the Supreme Court of Ohio announced Robert W. Horner, III as administrative director of the Court.

As chief administrative officer of the judicial branch of Ohio government, the administrative director works closely with the chief justice and justices of the Court and judges of the state to develop and communicate the vision, values, and direction of the Ohio judiciary.

Horner is an attorney who served as senior vice president of corporate legal affairs and secretary for Nationwide Insurance. Following his retirement from Nationwide, he served as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board for Honor Flight Columbus.

“Bob is a proven leader who brings strong organizational skills to the Court,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “The justices and I believe his leadership will assist in the fair, impartial and speedy administration of justice.”

Prior to his work with Nationwide Insurance and Honor Flight Columbus, Horner was a partner with the law firm of Kegler, Brown, Hill & Ritter. Before joining the law firm, he served as chief legal, governance, and compliance officer for several large public companies in the health care business sector.

“Having practiced before courts and regulatory agencies on both the state and federal level, I look forward to assisting our justice partners. I am confident that my experience in managing large organizations has prepared me to assist the Supreme Court of Ohio in administering the rules of the Ohio judiciary,” said Horner.

Horner received his Juris Doctorate with honors from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and a M.B.A. from the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. He also holds a B.A., cum laude from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Horner is a member of the Ohio bar and of the federal courts in Ohio and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. He serves as a member of the Xavier University Board of Trustees and the St. Charles Preparatory School Endowment Board.

Horner begins in his new position on July 10, 2023.

In her announcement to the Supreme Court staff, Chief Justice Kennedy thanked Deputy Administrative Director Stephanie Hess for serving in the position in the interim, “For the time and energy she has committed to this interim job and to supporting all of us.”

Hess continues as deputy administrative director.