AB304 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-06-08

WISCONSIN, June 8 - An Act to repeal 125.06 (13), 125.28 (2) (e), 125.29 (2) (b) 1. and 2., 125.29 (3) (g), 125.51 (3) (am), 125.51 (3m) (a), 125.52 (7) and 125.68 (4) (c) 3m.; to renumber 125.02 (16), 125.04 (8), 125.29 (2) (b) 3. and 125.58 (2); to renumber and amend 125.02 (6), 125.045 (2), 125.045 (3), 125.09 (1), 125.29 (3) (h), 125.30 (3), 125.33 (9), 125.52 (1) (b) 1., 125.52 (1) (b) 2. and 125.53 (1); to amend 125.02 (12), 125.02 (13), 125.02 (14m), 125.02 (23), 125.03 (title), 125.03 (1) (a), 125.03 (1) (b), 125.03 (2), 125.04 (3) (a) (intro.), 125.04 (3) (a) 1., 125.04 (3) (b), 125.04 (3) (bm) (intro.), 125.04 (3) (c), 125.04 (3) (d) 1., 125.04 (3) (d) 2., 125.04 (3) (e) 2., 125.04 (3) (h), 125.04 (3) (j), 125.04 (4), 125.04 (5) (a) 5., 125.04 (5) (d) 1., 125.04 (5) (d) 2., 125.04 (5) (d) 3. a., 125.04 (6) (g), 125.04 (8) (title), 125.04 (8) (b), 125.04 (12) (a), 125.045 (title), 125.045 (1), 125.06 (1), 125.06 (3g), 125.06 (11m), 125.07 (1) (b) 4., 125.07 (3) (a) 3., 125.07 (3) (a) 10., 125.07 (3) (a) 16., 125.07 (4) (f) 3., 125.105 (1), 125.12 (1) (a), 125.12 (1) (c), 125.12 (4) (title), 125.12 (4) (ag) (intro.), 125.12 (5) (title), 125.12 (5) (a), 125.12 (5) (b), 125.12 (5) (c), 125.12 (6) (a), 125.12 (6) (b), 125.12 (6) (c), 125.12 (6) (cm), 125.12 (6) (d), 125.12 (6) (dm), 125.12 (6) (e), 125.13, 125.14 (2) (c), 125.14 (2) (d), 125.14 (2) (e), 125.14 (2) (f), 125.14 (3) (b), 125.145, 125.15 (1), 125.17 (6) (a) (intro.), 125.19 (1), 125.20 (5) (c) and (d), 125.26 (2m), 125.26 (2s) (b), 125.27 (1) (a), 125.27 (2) (a) 1. (intro.), 125.27 (2) (a) 2., 125.27 (3) (b), 125.27 (5) (b) and (f), 125.275 (1), 125.275 (2) (b), 125.275 (3), 125.28 (1) (a), 125.28 (1) (b), 125.28 (2) (b) (intro.), 125.28 (2) (b) 1. a., 125.28 (2) (b) 1. b., 125.28 (2) (b) 1. c., 125.28 (2) (b) 2., 125.28 (4), 125.28 (5) (b), 125.28 (5) (d) 3., 125.28 (5) (e), 125.29 (1), 125.29 (3) (intro.), 125.29 (3) (c), 125.29 (3) (e), 125.29 (3) (f), 125.29 (3) (i), 125.29 (6), 125.295 (1) (intro.), 125.295 (1) (a), 125.295 (1) (g), 125.295 (2) (a) 1., 125.295 (2) (a) 2., 125.295 (2) (a) 4., 125.295 (2) (a) 6. (intro.), 125.295 (2) (a) 6. a., 125.295 (2) (a) 6. b., 125.295 (2) (a) 6. c., 125.295 (2) (b), 125.295 (2) (c), 125.295 (4), 125.295 (5), 125.30 (1), 125.30 (2), 125.30 (4), 125.30 (5), 125.32 (2), 125.32 (6) (a), 125.33 (2) (a), 125.33 (2) (d), 125.33 (12), 125.34 (6), 125.51 (1) (a), 125.51 (2) (am), 125.51 (2) (e) 3., 125.51 (3) (a), 125.51 (3) (b), 125.51 (3) (bm), 125.51 (3) (bs) 2., 125.51 (3) (f), 125.51 (3m) (c), 125.51 (3r) (a) 3., 125.51 (3r) (b), 125.51 (4) (a) 1., 125.51 (4) (e) 1., 125.51 (5) (a) 1., 125.51 (5) (a) 4., 125.51 (5) (b) 2., 125.51 (5) (b) 4., 125.51 (5) (c) 1., 125.51 (5) (d) 2., 125.51 (5) (f) 2. and 5., 125.52 (1) (a), 125.52 (2), 125.535 (1), 125.535 (2), 125.535 (3) (b) 2., 125.535 (3) (c), 125.54 (1), 125.54 (3), 125.54 (5), 125.54 (6), 125.54 (7) (a) 2., 125.54 (7) (c) 3., 125.54 (7) (d), 125.545 (title), 125.545 (1) (a), 125.545 (1) (d), 125.545 (1) (e), 125.545 (2) (a) 1., 125.545 (2) (a) 3. b., 125.545 (2) (b), 125.545 (2) (c), 125.545 (3) (a) 1., 125.545 (3) (a) 2., 125.545 (3) (b), 125.545 (3) (c), 125.545 (4), 125.545 (5), 125.545 (6) (title) and (a) 1. and 2., 125.545 (6) (a) 3., 125.545 (6) (a) 4., 125.545 (6) (b), 125.545 (7), 125.55 (1), 125.56 (2) (a), 125.56 (2) (c), 125.56 (2) (d), 125.58 (1), 125.60 (1), 125.61 (1), 125.61 (3), 125.61 (4), 125.62 (1), 125.62 (3), 125.63 (1), 125.63 (3), 125.65 (1), 125.65 (4) (intro.), 125.65 (4) (e), 125.65 (6), 125.65 (10), 125.68 (2), 125.68 (4) (c) 1., 125.68 (4) (c) 3., 125.68 (9) (f), 125.68 (10) (a) and (b), 125.69 (4) (e), 125.69 (7), 139.01 (4), 139.01 (6), 139.03 (5) (a), 139.04 (4), 139.06 (3), 139.08 (3), 139.08 (4), 139.11 (1), 139.11 (4) (a) 2., 139.11 (4) (b) 2., 139.22, 139.25 (9), 185.043 (2), 227.52 (1), 230.08 (2) (e) 11. and 346.657 (1); to repeal and recreate 125.25 (2) (b), 125.26 (2) (b), 125.29 (2) (a) and 125.69 (1); and to create 15.433 (2), 19.42 (13) (q), 20.923 (4) (c) 7., 125.02 (1g), 125.02 (5g), 125.02 (6) (b), 125.02 (6d), 125.02 (6g), 125.02 (16) (bm), 125.025, 125.04 (3) (k), 125.04 (8) (b), 125.045 (2) (b), 125.045 (3) (b), 125.09 (1) (b) and (c), 125.11 (3), 125.12 (4) (ag) 9., 125.12 (5) (bm), 125.175, 125.20, 125.21, 125.22, 125.23, 125.24, 125.27 (7), 125.28 (2) (b) 1. g., h. and i., 125.28 (2) (b) 1. j., 125.29 (2) (a) 6., 125.29 (3) (dm), 125.29 (3) (h) 3., 125.29 (7) and (8), 125.295 (1) (fm), 125.295 (2) (a) 6. g., 125.30 (2) (d), 125.30 (3) (b), 125.30 (3) (c), 125.30 (3) (c) 5., 125.32 (3m) (L), 125.33 (2) (hr), 125.33 (9) (c), 125.51 (3) (bg), 125.51 (4) (v) 5., 125.52 (1) (b) 3., 4. and 5., 125.52 (4) and (5), 125.53 (1) (a) 3., 4., 5. and 6., 125.53 (3) and (4), 125.535 (3) (b) 3., 125.535 (3) (d) and (e), 125.535 (7), 125.545 (1) (ar), 125.545 (1) (cm), 125.545 (1) (em), 125.545 (2) (a) 4., 125.545 (3) (a) 2m., 125.545 (6) (a) 2m., 125.545 (6) (a) 3m., 125.58 (2) (b) and (c), 125.58 (5), 125.69 (1) (a) 5., (b) 5., (c) 9. and (d) 5., 125.69 (9), 139.01 (2p) and 139.08 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: creating the Division of Alcohol Beverages attached to the Department of Revenue; the regulation of alcohol beverages and enforcement of alcohol beverage laws; interest restrictions relating to, and authorized activities of, brewers, brewpubs, wineries, manufacturers, rectifiers, wholesalers, and retailers; shipping alcohol beverages by means of fulfillment houses and common carriers; the consumption of alcohol beverages in a public place; creating a no-sale event venue permit; creating an operator's permit; liquor licenses transferred from one municipality to another; retailers' authorized activities; liquor license quotas; the safe ride program; the presence of underage persons and conduct of other business on licensed premises; the occupational tax on alcohol beverages; repealing a rule promulgated by the Department of Revenue; granting rule-making authority; and providing a penalty. 