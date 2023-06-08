Tanker spill cleanup along Highway 38 slowing traffic near Drain

Drain, OR—The ongoing cleanup of a fuel tanker spill along Highway 38, about six miles west of Drain, will slow traffic for at least a week.

A tanker carrying gasoline and diesel crashed close to milepost 45 shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. DEQ is leading the cleanup and estimates that 1,247 gallons of diesel and 771 gallons of gasoline spilled in the crash.

Flaggers are directing traffic in one lane until cleanup and road reconstruction are completed on the westbound side of the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays of under 20 minutes. ODOT estimates it will take at least a week to remove and rebuild the affected roadway surface and adjacent ditch. ODOT advises people traveling to and from the coast to use alternate routes, especially over the weekend. Go to tripcheck.com for the latest on the highway lane closures.

Western Hyway Oil, the transportation arm of Portland-based WSCO Petroleum, owns and operates the tanker. Western Hyway Oil has hired a contractor to clean up the spill under the advisement of DEQ.

For updates on the cleanup visit the DEQ blog at ordeq.org/hwy38spill-June-7-2023 .

Media contacts

Dylan Darling, DEQ Western Region public affairs specialist, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov, 541-600-6119

Julie Denney, ODOT southwestern Oregon region public information officer, julie.denney@odot.oregon.gov, 503-949-2366

