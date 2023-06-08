Accreditation Guru CEO Jennifer Flowers Receives Chairman’s Award from the Business Council of Westchester

L-R: BCW Hall of Fame Co-Chair Jim Giangrande, BCW Hall of Fame Co-Chair Elizabeth Bracken-Thompson, Accreditation Guru CEO Jennifer Flowers, BCW President and CEO Marsha Gordon, BCW Board Chairman James Schutzer (photo credit: John Vecchiolla) L-R: Accreditation Guru CEO Jennifer Flowers, Melinda Lehman, Executive Director, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program, The Joint Commission; Joe Perrow (back), Network Growth Manager, COA Accreditation – A Service of Social Current; Michael

Accreditation Guru CEO Jennifer Flowers ends busy spring season with BCW Award in addition to moderating and serving on panels at national conferences

MAMARONECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accreditation Guru CEO Jennifer Flowers spends on average, ten of the twelve months of the year traveling from the East to West Coast, moderating and serving on panels for organizations like the National Council for Mental Wellbeing and the Association of Children’s Residential & Community services (ACRC) to name a few, and was honored to receive the Chairman’s Award back home in Westchester County from the Business Council of Westchester at the 2023 Hall of Fame Awards on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

A certified women-owned enterprise, Accreditation Guru was founded by Jennifer Flowers in September 2009 and incorporated in February 2011, with a mission to support organizations to “Prepare for Greatness”™ and navigate them through the accreditation process. After being unceremoniously laid off in 2009, Flowers made a large sign which said, “Laid-off Today 9:30 AM, Hire Me” and headed over to nearby Federal Hall where President Obama was due to give a speech about the economy. Her photo was captured by the White House Press Corps, becoming one of the many faces of the recession. Today, Accreditation Guru is a team of 14 that has served over 200 clients across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia, with a 100% accreditation success rate.

“It was such an honor to bestow Jennifer Flowers, CEO of Accreditation Guru, with the Business Council of Westchester Hall of Fame Chairman’s Award,” said James Schutzer, Senior Partner at JDM Benefits and Chairman of the Business Council of Westchester. “Over the years, I have been privileged to witness the company’s growth and results for their clients and have seen Jennifer’s contributions back to the community. I was especially moved by Jennifer’s resilience, vision, and grit when I learned about her journey as an entrepreneur. She is an example for others and so deserving of this award.”

Each year Flowers travels across the country, which she dubs as #TravelSeason to assist organizations through the accreditation process as well as attend and present at major conferences. Through the years of racking up frequent flyer miles on Delta, Flowers and the Accreditation Guru team have become leaders in the national accreditation process and have participated in various panels and conferences to provide insights and tips to help human service organizations navigate the road to accreditation.

This spring, Accreditation Guru was present at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference, the nation’s largest conference in mental health and substance use treatment, on May 1-3 in Los Angeles, California, where Flowers moderated a panel “Creating Momentum in Challenging Times Through Accreditation,” which featured panelists from The Joint Commission, CARF International, and COA Accreditation (a services of Social Current). The panel addressed questions on why earning accreditations should continue to be a priority for behavioral health service providers post-pandemic, the positive impacts of being nationally accredited, and how accreditation standards support telehealth (technology-based) service delivery.

Flowers was also present at the Association of Children’s Residential & Community services (ACRC) 67th Annual Conference at the Marriott City Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 16-19, where she was the moderator on the discussion topic, “How Accreditation Enhances Outcomes, Equity and Service Experience of Children, Youth and Families.” The panel addressed what has been done by each accrediting body to address DEI issues, how accreditation requirements positively impact equity issues, and how accreditation standards support person-centered care and help achieve positive outcomes. Panelists again included representatives from The Joint Commission, CARF International, and COA Accreditation (a services of Social Current), and also Educational Assessment Guidelines Leading toward Excellence (EAGLE) Accreditation.

“It is an honor to receive the Chairman’s Award from the Business Council of Westchester,” said Jennifer Flowers, CEO of Accreditation Guru. “The Business Council of Westchester is Westchester’s largest business organization and I am proud to serve as an ambassador as well as a member of this organization, and to be recognized amongst other incredible business leaders in our county.”

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) is the county’s largest and most prestigious business membership organization representing over 1,000 members. As the most influential economic development and advocacy organization in Westchester, BCW members enjoy unparalleled access to today’s top thought leaders, diverse business development opportunities, and lawmakers at all levels of government.

About Accreditation Guru: Accreditation Guru is a national consulting firm dedicated to helping social service, behavioral health, and educational organizations become successfully accredited. Accreditation Guru helps lead organizations through the accreditation process by customizing an action plan and providing ongoing guidance and structural support. In addition to assisting organizations to earn accreditation, Accreditation Guru also provides long-term strategic planning, board of directors’ development and training, and design of quality improvement programs. For more information about Accreditation Guru, please visit their website at www.accreditationguru.com.