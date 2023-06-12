K & G Immigration Law is now offering virtual consultations and remote representation for clients from overseas.
K & G Law, LLP dba K & G Immigration Law is now offering virtual consultations and remote representation for clients from overseas.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective today, K & G Immigration Law is moving to new era of legal advice and representation – virtually anywhere in the world, at schedule of our clients and in languages they’re speaking.
Our clients don't have to be in United States to get a professional review of your immigration law situation, get advice on visa options for visiting USA, prepare for an interview in US Consulate abroad or get a consultation for business and investment-based immigrants.
During the virtual consultation, our attorneys will review your case and answer any questions you may have. We will also provide you with an overview of the immigration process and what to expect going forward.
Now, you get legal assistance virtually over Zoom, Skype or Facetime with one our immigration attorneys. We speak many languages, including fluent Spanish and Portuguese – representing communities from Central and South America for many decades. Our clients can start their visa or permanent residence process remotely, without being physically present in United States.
"We understand that not everyone has the ability to come to our office in person. We want to make sure that we are accessible to everyone who needs our help," said Liliana Gallelli, founding partner of K & G Immigration Law.
To schedule a virtual consultation, please call our office at (707) 717-0400 during regular business hours (Monday thru Friday, 9am to 6pm PST) or visit our website.
About “K & G Immigration Law”
K & G Law, LLP dba K & G Immigration Law is a law firm that specializing in immigration law of United States of America. Founded in 1989 and with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Napa, Vallejo, Ukiah and Mammoth Lakes of California and Reno, Nevada. The legal team of over 35 members speaks Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Russian, Polish, Ukrainian, Japanese and Cantonese. Full scope of legal services is offered at the firm - family and marriage-based cases, employment-based and business visas, options for enterprises and investors, deportation defense and asylum.
