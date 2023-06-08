State visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 8 - On June 8, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, paid a state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan. The official welcoming ceremony of the high-ranking guest was held in front of the Palace of the Nation.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, warmly greeted and invited to the tribune of honor the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The welcoming ceremony was accomplished with the report of the commander of the honor guard, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the passing of the heads of state in front of the ranks of the honor guard, the high-ranking guest paying respect to the state flag of Tajikistan, introduction of the official delegations of the two sides, and the marching of the honor guard units in front of the heads of state.

In addition, according to the official regulations of the ceremony of welcoming within state visits, 21 volleys were fired from the cannons in honor of the visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar.