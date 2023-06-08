Signing ceremony of new documents of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, June 8 - Following the meeting and negotiations of the highest level, a ceremony of signing new documents of cooperation was held in the presence of the heads of state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

As a result of the negotiations, 15 new documents were signed:

- Agreement between the Executive body of state authority of the city of Dushanbe of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Municipality of Doha of the State of Qatar on the establishment of sister city relations;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education;

- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of trade between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the State of Qatar;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Control under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Office for Standardization and Metrology of the State of Qatar;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the

Government of the State of Qatar on agriculture and food security;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of protection of wildlife and its natural habitat;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of construction and infrastructure between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of tourism and entrepreneurial activity;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of physical education and sports;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of youth;

- Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar on military cooperation;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Religious Affairs, Regulation of Traditions and Celebrations under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of Awqaf and Islam;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Labour, Migration and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Labor of the State of Qatar;

- Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar for the period of 2023 to 2025.