Opening ceremony of the Central Cathedral Mosque of Dushanbe within the state visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 8 - On June 8, the Emir of the State of Qatar paid a state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcomed the distinguished guest, the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

On the sidelines of the state visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Tajikistan, the opening ceremony of the Central Cathedral Mosque of the city of Dushanbe was held.

The heads of state Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe city Honorable Rustam Emomali inaugurated this important spiritual edifice by unveiling a symbolic plaque.

After the official opening ceremony of the mosque, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Honorable Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, became familiar with the masterpiece of Tajik national architecture and the conditions created here for worshipers.

They highly commended the completed works, which were carried out in accordance with the traditions and nuances of national architecture, embodying a skillful combination of national values and religious traditions.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his contribution to the construction of this masterpiece, and considered the implementation of the project as an excellent model of cooperation between the two countries.

It was proposed to name the Central Cathedral Mosque of the city of Dushanbe in after “Imam Azam – Abu Hanifa Nu'man ibn Thabit” for his outstanding services in the world of Islam.

We remind you that on October 5, 2009, during the commemoration of the founder and leader of the tolerant Hanafi mazhab – Abu Hanifa Nu'man ibn Thabit, and during the days of his 1310th anniversary celebration, the foundation stone was laid for the largest cathedral mosque of the Republic of Tajikistan with the participation of the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon and high-ranking scientists and politicians of many countries of the world.

It should be mentioned that after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the building, the experts in the field from the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar, after thorough study and research, developed the project of the Central Cathedral Mosque of Dushanbe.

On October 5, 2011, construction works began.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon visited the place of construction of the public mosque and directly participated in the launching of the initial construction works.

The mosque was built on 12 hectares of which the building of the mosque is located on 3 hectares and has 3 large entrances.

The mosque can accommodate 133,000 worshipers simultaneously, of which 43,000 worshipers – inside the mosque and the rest – around it.

The total area of the first floor of the building is 18,444 square meters.

The interior of the halls is covered with 14,000 square meters of domestically produced carpet, and a mihrab is located in the south-west part of the large prayer hall.

The mosque consists of 4 minarets with a height of 74 meters, two small decorative minarets with a height of 21 meters, a large beautiful ornate dome with a height of 43 meters and 17 small domes with a height of 35 meters.

There are 6 spacious classrooms, a hall for receiving guests and holding meetings, 2 libraries, 9 office rooms, 3 hotels and technical rooms inside the mosque.

The exterior of the building is 62,393 square meters, and the area of 33,963 square meters is decorated with white marble.

Landscaping works have been carried out around the facility on a distance of 92,000 square meters, and a parking lot for 500 vehicles has been built on both sides of the entrance.

6,630 cubic meters of tile and 2,800 cubic meters of black marble were used to decorate the mosque.

The courtyard inside the building with a fountain is 4,800 square meters, which can accommodate 8,000 worshipers at the same time.

In total, the mosque has 178 doors, 40 of which are made of walnut wood.

It is worth emphasizing that with the specific advice and great aesthetic taste of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, the design of ancient Tajik architecture, patterns of walls, domes, columns, entrances and all other decoration works in and around the mosque were taken into account in the construction project of this great structure.

This is not only a mosque, but a modern base of Islamic culture and history, and its halls are built in such a way that it can host various scientific and cultural events and conferences of different levels.

In this facility, the construction and assembly works were completed by domestic companies – the main contractor "STS-Inshoot" OJSC and "Somon tajhizot" OJSC.

During its construction, more than 1000 local builders were provided with well-paid jobs.

It should be noted that with the proposal and direct participation of the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, on May 30, 2018, the construction of the Islamic Institute of Tajikistan began next to the Central Cathedral Mosque of the city of Dushanbe.

The Islamic Institute of Tajikistan is designed for 1500 students per shift.

The construction of the Central Mosque of Dushanbe and the Islamic Institute is a clear testimony of the policy of the Leader of the Nation and state of Tajikistan regarding religion, freedom of conscience and religion.

It should also be emphasized that continuous support for the pure name of Islam in the region and the world, publication of the Holy Qur'an in Tajik language and making it available to the public, and national and international celebration of the 1310th anniversary of the founder of the tolerant Hanafi sect – Abu Hanifa Nu'man ibn Thabit – Imam Azam is one of the meritorious services of the honorable Leader of our state, which has brought him high honor and respect in the Islamic world.

That is why the name of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, has been many times included in the list of 500 most influential Muslims of the world.

It is worth mentioning that, with the grace and mercy of the Almighty, Honorable Emomali Rahmon has four times visited the Great Mosque of Mecca (Masjid al-Haram) and the mausoleum of the Prophet of Islam (pbuh) and was fortunate to enter inside the Kaabatullah twice.