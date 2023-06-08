Heads of state of Tajikistan and Qatar visiting the country residence of Takob in Varzob district

TAJIKISTAN, June 8 - On June 8, in continuation of the state visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Tajikistan, the heads of state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited the beautiful and attractive places of the country residence “Takob”.

The purpose of having a walk in the pleasant and airy place of Takob is to introduce Tajik hospitality and contemplate the nature of the rich land of Tajikistan.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, presented a corner of the ancient land and attractive tourist sites of the country to the distinguished guest – the Emir of the State of Qatar.

The heads of state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, walked in the beautiful places of Varzob district and had a free friendly conversation, enjoying the green nature and fresh air of sunny Tajikistan.

It should be mentioned that thanks to the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the presentation of the beautiful and evergreen country from the highest platforms of influential organizations, the international community is familiar with Tajikistan and its wonderful nature, traditional Tajik hospitality and material goods of our ancestral land.

The heavenly nature of Tajikistan with its clear rivers and springs, towering mountains and unique landscapes attracts the attention of foreign tourists.

The visit of the high-ranking guest took place in a very warm and sincere atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood.

The distinguished guest, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after viewing the unique nature of the country residence of Takob, was impressed by the spectacular scenery, clean water and fresh air.