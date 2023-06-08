Submit Release
June 8, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Leads 26 State Coalition Fighting Back Against Federal Overreach

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Leads 26 State Coalition Fighting Back Against Federal Overreach

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today led a coalition of 26 state attorneys general pushing back against the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) proposed rule change to increase state regulation. OMB is suggesting a rewrite of Circular A-4, which tells federal agencies how to do their cost benefit analysis. 

“Once again, the Biden Administration is trying to pull a fast one on the American people. By rewriting technical rules that have been in existence for decades and are bipartisan in nature, the federal government is trying to justify new, burdensome regulations and expand their power. They were banking on no one noticing. As Attorney General, I will not stand by idly as the federal government tries to take advantage of Virginians,” said Attorney General Miyares

The attorneys general are “concerned that the Administration is attempting to manipulate the regulatory process by, among other things, adjusting the discount rate and adjusting the time horizon of regulatory analysis so that the putative benefits of regulation always outweigh the costs.” 

This proposal is rewriting technical baseline rules to make it easier for the federal government to overstep and regulate the states. 

Attorney General Miyares’ letter was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. 

Read the letter here.

###

