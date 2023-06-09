Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver Blistering Blues Southern Rock On Their Upcoming New Album, Ride Into The Light, Out 8/4
New Single “West Coast Eyes” is a sun-soaked Americana ballad, reminiscent of Eagles, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Sunset Sound Studios, LALOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, with the release of summer anthem, feel-good classic “West Coast Eyes,” the Southern California-based roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced Ride Into The Light, their seventh studio album, out August 4th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Watch the official music video HERE Packed with blistering blues-rock and sun-soaked Americana ballads, Ride Into The Light is as high-octane as it is soul-stirring, proving that rock & roll is thriving in 2023.
Reinvigorating their traditional production process, The Wreck teamed up for this release with the legendary producers Don Was (John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt), Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), and guitar maestros Joe Bonamassa & Josh Smith (Marc Broussard, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor). The resulting album finds the band reaching a new level of musicianship and songwriting prowess, delivering a fresh take on Rock & Roll while evoking classic artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Pre-Order the Ride Into The Light Album NOW
To celebrate the announcement, Robert Jon & The Wreck have released the album’s newest single “West Coast Eyes,” an instant classic that evokes the pure joy of summertime love. Produced by Bonamassa and Smith and featuring the renowned session keyboardist, Jeff Babko, the song was written in Nashville, TN while the band was on tour last year. “We met with the legendary Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy), who’s written songs with a lot of great artists,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “A few weeks later we went into Sunset Sound in LA with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith as our producers…[and] it evolved into a bit of tribute to the LA session musician scene through the years, combining elements from a few different decades and wound up being a really fun sonic experiment. Joe and Josh were also great to be around, providing a lot of fun musical suggestions and of course some top-notch vintage guitar gear!”
Ride Into The Light includes the 4 tracks from the band’s very recent dynamic EP release One Of A Kind, which received rave reviews from all over the world and helped catapult the band’s awareness into new heights. These tracks were produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was and Dave Cobb, One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock tracks “Pain No More” and “One Of A Kind.”
Robert Jon & The Wreck have had a very productive year so far with several new studio tracks released as well as their first-ever concert film Live At The Ancienne Belgique which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release.
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
Ride Into The Light by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Pain No More
2. Who Can You Love
3. Come At Me
4. One Of A Kind
5. Bring Me Back Home Again
6. West Coast Eyes
7. Don't Look Down
8. Ride Into The Light
SUMMER TOUR 2023
6/9/23 Naches, WA Chinook Festival
6/20/23 Phoenix, AZ Rhythm Room
6/21/23 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
6/22/23 Snowmass Village, CO Snowmass Summer Concert Series
6/25/23 Winter Park, CO Blues From The Top Festival
7/14/23 San Juan Capistrano, CA The Coach House
7/22-23/23 Maidstone, UK Maid of Stone Festival
7/27-30/23 Herzberg, DE Herzberg Festival
8/5-6/23 Mammoth Lakes, CA Bluesapalooza Festival
8/17/23 Sioux Falls, SD Levitt At The Falls
8/18/23 Cedarburg, WI Summer Sounds Festival
8/19/23 Shawano, WI Shawano Summer Festival
US FALL TOUR 2023 - SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS
11/16/12 MONTERERY, CA Golden State Theatre
11/17/23 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia
11/18/23 SCOTTSDALE, AZ Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
11/19/23 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Resort & Casino
Stay tuned for more show updates.
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
