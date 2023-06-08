Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a felonious gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended an individual with gang affiliation in Laredo, Texas.

 On June 8, Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande in south Laredo when they encountered several migrants.  Border Patrol agents transported the migrants to the Laredo South Station for processing. After conducting record checks, one of the migrants in the group, a 41-year-old male Mexican national, Jacinto Vasquez-Flores, was identified as a Los Paisas gang member.  Vasquez-Flores has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for assault and several immigration violations.

Vasquez-Flores will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry. 

