Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a felonious gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended an individual with gang affiliation in Laredo, Texas.

On June 8, Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande in south Laredo when they encountered several migrants. Border Patrol agents transported the migrants to the Laredo South Station for processing. After conducting record checks, one of the migrants in the group, a 41-year-old male Mexican national, Jacinto Vasquez-Flores, was identified as a Los Paisas gang member. Vasquez-Flores has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for assault and several immigration violations.

Vasquez-Flores will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter and Instagram at USBPChiefLRT, Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.