Metal Brackets No More: How BLVD Dental Aesthetics Modernizes the Orthodontic Experience with Invisalign
BLVD Dental Aesthetics, Drs. Daniel Adelpour and Judy Naziri have embraced modern Invisalign orthodontics to benefit patients in Beverly Hills Los Angeles, CA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving a straighter, healthier smile is nothing like it used to be. Today, Invisalign® has revolutionized the way patients receive orthodontic care. Invisalign uses custom-fitted plastic trays to gently shift teeth, freeing patients from the need of anchored wires and bulky brackets with traditional metal braces. With years of research and countless smiles corrected, this advanced method has become the preferred way to straighten teeth for both patients and doctors.
At BLVD Dental Aesthetics, Drs. Daniel Adelpour and Judy Naziri have embraced modern Invisalign orthodontics to benefit patients in Beverly Hills and the surrounding area in Los Angeles, CA. Patients who seek to straighten their teeth and correct their bites begin with an initial orthodontic consultation. Individuals arrive with unique needs and are provided treatment plans fully tailored to their circumstances. Compared to traditional metal and clear ceramic braces, Invisalign stands apart as the most contemporary solution with several enduring benefits:
Flexible and Comfortable: Invisalign trays are made from a flexible and lightweight thermoplastic for a comfortable fit. These custom-fitted trays are effective without the bulk and discomfort of traditional metal braces.
Removable: Whether it’s before a meal, daily teeth cleaning, or an important photo, wearers can take out their Invisalign trays at a moment’s notice.
Maintain Your Oral Health with Ease: Traditional braces create a barrier that affects the ability to keep teeth clean and healthy. Invisalign trays can be removed freely to keep teeth and gums free of bacteria and disease during treatment.
Discreet Appearance: It’s in the name and remains one of the strongest motivators for patients: Invisalign is virtually invisible for a seamless orthodontic treatment. You can keep your beautiful smile while you improve it day by day.
No Dietary Restrictions: Traditional braces come with a laundry list of foods to avoid that can get stuck between the wires and brackets. Invisalign makes things simple. Remove them before a meal or a quick snack and freely enjoy anything that’s on the menu.
Fewer Appointments to Manage: To remain effective, traditional braces must be adjusted and tightened around every four weeks. Frequent orthodontics trips cut into your productivity time and may be inconvenient to manage. With Invisalign, patients only need to check in every six to eight weeks to assess their progress.
Avoid Mouth Injuries: A bump to the mouth with metal braces can be a dramatic experience. The soft, low-profile nature of Invisalign helps active patients avoid unnecessary mouth damage from accidents or physical trauma.
BLVD Dental Aesthetics is committed to taking advantage of cutting edge technology, from Invisalign to Digital Smile Design and more. Sophisticated treatment is met with a sleek, high-end office for an experience that sets itself apart from the typical dental atmosphere. Visitors can leave anxiety at the door and enjoy an experience that’s closer to a health spa than a sterile dental office for life changing Invisalign treatment. To learn more about their services or book an Invisalign consultation, visit their website at BlvdDentalAesthetics.com or call (323) 431-9824.
Contact
BLVD Dental Aesthetics
6360 Wilshire Blvd. Unit 512
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 431-9824
BlvdDentalAesthetics.com
About BLVD Dental Aesthetics
BLVD Dental Aesthetics elevates their patients’ dental experiences. Dr. Adelpour and his team combine technological expertise with a sophisticated, welcoming environment to provide the best in comprehensive dentistry to residents in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood, CA.
Tiffany Toudouze
Transcendental
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube