May 2, 2023 - Jackson, MS

by: Mississippi Development Authority

Building on the success of previous Aspire Mississippi classes since its inception in 2016, the Mississippi Development Authority, in partnership with Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute, has launched the new cohort of Aspire Mississippi.

Representatives from five geographically diverse counties are participating in this year’s Aspire program, which is designed to assist local leaders in their efforts to support vital projects to spur economic and community development within their communities and regions. Teams from Amite, Bolivar, Hinds, Pearl River and Union counties are in the 2023 cohort, each led by their respective local economic development organizations.

“Aspire Mississippi is more than just a program – it’s a partnership between local leaders, communities and MDA. By building on the success of previous classes, we can provide the tools and resources necessary for these teams to identify and drive sustainable projects forward, leading to positive strides in local economic and community development,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “We are excited to collaborate with representatives from these five counties and look forward to their achievements and milestones throughout the year.”

Aspire is an annual team-based development program designed to help four-to-six Mississippi communities address specific opportunities leading to economic progress. MDA works with participating counties in a collaborative process designed to enhance local alignment with MDA’s stated statewide objectives. Through the technical assistance expertise offered by MSU’s Stennis Institute, including educational and training opportunities, local teams will identify and drive sustainable projects forward to positively improve long-term economic development efforts.

Each of the five counties has already participated in a Challenge Briefing/Team Development meeting in their community. Future local meetings will feature a Vision-to-Action Workshop and a training session featuring regional workforce allies, as well as tailored project support throughout the year. The teams will come together for the Economic/Community Development Symposium in September in Jackson.

The 2023 Aspire Mississippi program will culminate with a Results & Learning Celebration in each community as each team will issue project reports and celebrate benchmarks and milestones achieved during the program.

