Travel Advisory Reminder: Weekend Closure of Route 6 East to Providence Begins Friday, June 9

Motorists strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that starting on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. it will temporarily close access to the Route 6/10 Connector inbound to Providence for traffic traveling on Route 6 East at Route 10. The closure will extend through the weekend, with access reopened by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 12. During this time, RIDOT will level and pave a section of the roadway of Route 6 where it merges with Route 10.

Motorists can expect significant travel time delays and RIDOT strongly encourages drivers to use alternate routes such as Routes 37 and 146 to I-95 to Providence. Suggested routes include.

• Smithfield, and other locations in northwestern Rhode Island: Use I-295 to Route 146 South to Providence.

• Western Cranston, Scituate and other towns further west: Use Route 37 East to I-95 North to Providence.

• Johnston, North Providence and Cranston: Use major local roadways that lead into Providence.

Local traffic only on Route 6 East will follow a detour using the ramp to Route 10 South, where motorists can use the on-ramp to I-95 North (Exit 1B) toward Providence. All other traffic should seek alternate routes as described above. RIDOT produced a short video explaining this detour.

Also during this weekend operation, Route 10 North at the Route 6/10 interchange will be reduced to one lane. Additionally, the off-ramp from Route 10 South to Union Avenue will be temporarily closed for the weekend and traffic will follow a detour using the Cranston Street exit.

This closure is the latest in a series of weekend closures to level and pave Routes 6 and 10, making uneven sections of the highway smooth and uniform through the project area.

The $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange project is the largest design-build project in RIDOT history. The interchange carries approximately 100,000 vehicles per day and is a critical east-west regional link for automobile and truck traffic between Interstates 295, 95, and 195.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.