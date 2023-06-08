New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews, Episode 476 Airs on Bloomberg TV as A Sponsored Program, Tonight, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces broadcasting its sponsored program business show tonight, Thursday, June 8, 2023, on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's TV episode 476 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Women's Healthcare – Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interview with Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, and Dr. Ryan Phan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific, and Chief Operating Officer.

2). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.'s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggai Alon ("H"), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

3). Vacation Property Management – The Compass Collection's interviews with Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development.

4). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, and Dr. Ryan Phan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. The Company focuses on women's reproductive health and other gynecologic disorders. AWH develops, and markets advanced blood-based diagnostic kits that detect gynecology diseases that focus on risk assessments. AWH's ovarian cancer test kit is an advanced diagnostic tool that helps doctors and patients make sensible medical decisions and evaluate treatment options. Nicole explains to viewers that ovarian cancer is hard to determine, and once diagnosed, unfortunately, the cancer is sometimes at stages 3 or 4, with about a 30% survival rate. The OvaWatch SM kit, launched in 2022, is an ovarian mass monitoring and management test. The Company is advancing the OvaWatch test, awaiting clinical results to be published; upon a successful outcome, this test can assist further in monitoring patients diagnosed with an adnexal mass. Dr. Phan talks about endometriosis and the ongoing development of the Company's EndoCheck™ test kit. Endometriosis affects millions of women globally, and a non-invasive diagnostic tool can assist patients in forecasting and managing the disease. Drugs are available to help control endometriosis, but they are expensive, and a patient needs to prove a positive endometriosis diagnosis to get the drugs. Painful medical procedures are the only way to confirm a diagnosis of endometriosis. Once available, the EndoCheck™ test kit can become a more beneficial tool for an endometriosis diagnosis. Nicole and Ryan dedicate themselves to helping women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women's Health - https://aspirawh.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) ("SMX") Founder, Executive Director, and CEO, Haggai Alon ("H") is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. "H" talks about the Company's trueGold Consortium Pty Ltd. subsidiary and how it uses SMX's molecular marker technology that tracks/traces gold watches and jewelry. trueGold has an industry-recognized management team and corporate members. Using SMX's technology, trueGold can track and trace every step of creating jewelry and watches from mine-to-marketplace. Counterfeiting and secondary market sales are growing, so high-end products need a secure and affordable solution to ensure authenticity, brand protection, and consumer confidence. Authenticity, ethical sources, content purities, recycling qualities/quantities, and reuses are available using SMX's track/trace technology. H explains that taking a physical product, Gold, and digitally tracking/tracing it provides immediate information to miners, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. With one log-in, end-users can receive direct information from mine sources to the final goods sold, ensuring they have needed verifications. Giving memory to raw materials to final goods sold while recording and authenticating each step in real-time on the blockchain. SMX can provide the watch and jewelry industries with immediate authentication validations. SMX, on behalf of trueGold, filed a patent application utilizing SMX molecular track and trace methods. SMX and trueGold plan to expand into other precious and semi-precious metal product markets. H reminds viewers: "Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow." The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX - https://smx.tech/ .

Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development of The Compass Collection , are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , sitting with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. The Compass Collection is a national dynamic luxury vacation rental marketing and management Company. Heather explains that most small property owners have limited resources to maximize their rental incomes. Self-managed property owners have limited time to get the best possible revenue. The Compass Collection's experts can assist owners, giving them a competitive stance against large national management companies. Heather explains that they provide real help and solutions with a personal touch. They call and interact with clients, creating a hands-on approach. Matt talks about data-driven results unavailable to small self-managed owners. The Compass Collection has the resources to share with each client's property, creating better marketing demographics, exposures, and higher rent revenues. With a national footprint, a property owner using The Compass Collections resources can expand rental prospects beyond a local market at a fraction of the cost compared to national property management fees. Matt says most owners are looking for supplemental income and not a second job with their properties. The Compass Collection can formulate a personal vacation rental property revenue projection for each client. Heather says "Time Saver and Money Maker" is what an owner can expect when they work with The Compass Collection. "The Compass Collection" is a national vacation rental site that will assist renters and property owners to get the best customer experience. Matt tells viewers, owners, and vacationers that anyone interested can use the on-screen QR code available during the show or go to www.thecompasscollection.com . For more information, viewers can visit The Compass Collection - http://www.thecompasscollection.com/ .

Riggs Eckelberry , CEO of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN), does a video conference with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Water demands continue to rise nationally and worldwide. OriginClear is creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Recently, MIT University, through a business incubation program, started Gradient, now a $1B business entity focused on water-intensive sectors. Gradient looks for solutions and technologies in handling industrial wastewater. Riggs explains that the legacy government-controlled wastewater treatment facilities are old, inefficient, and costly. Beverage, food, pharmaceuticals, and chip manufacturing heavily depend on water as a component in their manufacturing processes. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform can solve industrial water treatment demands and costs. OCLN's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider can give end-users immediate results at a fraction of the cost. Riggs tells viewers that the Company entered a non-binding "Letter of Intent" with a 20-year-old established and stable SaaS (Software as a Service) Developer. The agreement would allow OCLN to acquire the SaaS and seek new accretive technological opportunities. Riggs invites viewers to his "CEO Briefings"; anyone can join to learn more about the Company, its products/services, and the water industry. Management recently published an updated presentation about its Water On Demand™ business. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ .

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack." Alain Ghiai, whoa 2022internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a 2022 Q4 report about Australia being the largest hacked country in the world. Australia was a "Mad-Hacking" target, probably due to geopolitical issues with China. Alain states that the US is perhaps the most hacked nation in the world, with reports saying that about 9.7 billion accounts were hacked. Even though the US population is about 300 million, many in the US have multiple devices and email accounts which explains the billions of hacks in the US. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent strategy to help prevent hacking. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and hides IP address connections. Unfortunately, some VPN providers track your internet traffic and sell that data. The best solution is SekurVPN, a new product launched by Sekur in April 2023, hosted in Switzerland on the Company's private servers. With a Swiss VPN IP address and military encryption, end-user can virtually eliminate their internet tracks. Sekur never asks for phone numbers or other information, so when you log onto the SekurVPN, you are invisible to those trying to steal your data. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur services , and if you subscribe for 1 year of services, a subscriber gets another 17% discount. Remember: Sekur never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic, and it operates in Switzerland , a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived."

