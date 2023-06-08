Sports and Fitness Clothing Market | Rising Popularity of Apparel in the Gym & for Everyday Activitie is Driving Growth

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Individual and team sports and fitness activities are on the rise, globally. The trend towards healthier habits, emergence of new sports, adoption of an active lifestyle, increasing incomes in developing countries and popularity of physical fitness activities amongst women are factors driving the sports and fitness clothing market. The growing trend of casual wear in the workplace and rising demand from teenagers also serve to fuel market growth. The growing emphasis on product performance and comfort is also a driving force of the industry; it has contributed to the rising demand for premium, high quality sportswear that is also fashionable. In order to design new styles of clothing and widen their product lines, sports clothing companies are collaborating with fashion designers. This has led to a number of mergers and acquisitions in the market. Friction reduction, lightness, stretching ability, water resistance and temperature regulation are some innovations in fabrics, which will influence the market.

Global market, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price are all exclusively examined in the global “Sports And Fitness Clothing Market” study. The research provides in-depth information on key market player analyses and trends that will influence industry growth. Insights on industry revenue returns, growth trends, market competition, and development possibilities are included in the research. The Sports And Fitness Clothing market study includes Product Scope, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Research Methodologies, and CAGR Status. According to their income share and the most recent technological developments in each region, the report provides a quantitative overview of important countries.

Sports And Fitness Clothing Market Trend:

KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the sports and fitness clothing market which would help stakeholders to better understand market behavior

• Based on the current market scenario and expected market trends, estimations through 2014-2020 are made to showcase the future prospects of the sports and fitness clothing market

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

• Analysis of the key strategies adopted by major players operating in the market is provided

• Porter’s Five Forces model and SWOT analysis would provide insights regarding current market conditions and important factors and thereby help stakeholders in making strategic decisions

• Market segmentation by type and geography would enable a deeper understanding of the current market scenario

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by product type and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Sports Apparel

• Fitness Clothing

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

• Adidas

• Nike

• Reebok

• Puma

• ASICS Corp.

• VF Corp.

• Benetton Group

• Hanes Brand

• Billabong International Ltd.

• Under Armour

