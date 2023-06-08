SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Cutera, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023 – (NASDAQ: CUTR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Cutera, Inc..



Shareholders who purchased shares of CUTR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 17, 2021 to May 9, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.

DEADLINE: July 24, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CUTR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 24, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

