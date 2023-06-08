Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Research Study on Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth, and Demand for 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 16.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.2%, Market Trends –Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized various industries, including the insurance sector. The IoT Insurance Market refers to the use of connected devices and sensors to collect data and provide insurance solutions. This emerging market leverages IoT technology to offer more personalized and data-driven insurance products and services.

One of the key advantages of IoT in the insurance industry is the ability to gather real-time data on various risk factors. For example, IoT devices installed in cars can collect data on driving behavior, such as speed, acceleration, and braking patterns. This data can be used by insurance companies to assess individual risk profiles accurately. Based on this information, insurers can offer usage-based insurance policies, where premiums are determined by the policyholder's actual behavior, rather than general assumptions.

Similarly, IoT-enabled devices in homes can monitor security systems, smoke detectors, and water leakage sensors, providing valuable insights into potential risks. Insurance companies can use this data to customize coverage and pricing based on the specific security measures and risk mitigation strategies implemented by homeowners.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Wipro Ltd., Damco International AS, Capgemini SE

Key Highlights in Report

Increasing usage of IoT-driven devices in property & casualty insurance to mitigate insurance costs and enhance risk management are some key factors driving revenue growth of the property & casualty insurance segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected car segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing application of telematics and IoT-driven sensors in cars.

In terms of market share, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT driven V2X-connected vehicles, which generate IoT data flow and evaluate premium costs.

Due to robust presence of international market players, including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

