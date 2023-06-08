Mammography Workstations Market Size Worth USD 178.0 Million by 2027| Application, Revenue, and Types Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend – Rise in the technological advancement related to imaging for breast

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mammography workstations market is likely to reach USD 178.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mammography workstations market is expected to expand substantially, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide.

The mammography workstations market refers to the industry that deals with the production, distribution, and use of workstations specifically designed for mammography imaging. Mammography is a medical imaging technique used for the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

Mammography workstations are specialized computer systems that enable radiologists and healthcare professionals to view, analyze, and interpret mammography images. These workstations are equipped with advanced software and tools that enhance image visualization, manipulation, and analysis, allowing for more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

The market for mammography workstations has been growing steadily due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer worldwide and the growing emphasis on early detection and screening programs. Technological advancements in imaging software, such as computer-aided detection (CAD) algorithms, have also contributed to the growth of this market, as they aid radiologists in identifying potential abnormalities in mammograms.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Mammography Workstations market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market's competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Global Mammography Workstations Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Acessa Health Inc. was acquired by Hologic, Inc. The deal will improve the GYN (gynecology) surgical range of Hologic with highly compatible, efficient technology.

The multimodal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, since multimodal mammography workstations can connect the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and the radiological information system (RIS) with diagnostic solutions to provide high-quality patient treatment. In addition, diagnostic multimodal breast imaging solutions improve radiological performance, which is anticipated to further fuel the segment during the forecast period.

The diagnostic screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as diagnostic screening allows assessment of breast cancer signs at an early stage by diagnosing certain symptoms such as breast pain, breast skin swelling, nipple discharge, and changes in breast size and shape. It also allows breast cancer diagnosis in women with no apparent signs. This is expected to fuel the diagnostic screening segment to a certain level during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Mammography workstations improve hospital performance by offering various sorts of imaging tools to a breast radiologist. In addition, government support for hospitals to implement innovative techniques for breast cancer is projected to fuel the segment in the near future.

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global market, due to growing prevalence of breast cancer amongst women in the region. In addition, growing awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer is estimated to promote growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Mammography Workstations market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Standalone

Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Imaging

Diagnostic Screening

Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academia

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Key reasons to buy the Global Mammography Workstations Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Mammography Workstations market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report.

