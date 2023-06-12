New Opioid Prevention Resources Break Language Access Barriers to Reduce Youth Substance Use

New Opioid Prevention Resources Available in 12 Languages

NORTH BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Addiction Policy Forum released prevention resources translated into 12 languages to help improve language access to information on the prevention of substance use disorders. The project was supported by the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, the Ethnic Communities Opioids Response Network – Missouri (ECORN-MO), the Opioid Response Network (ORN) and the Mid-America Addiction Technology Transfer Center (ATTC) to provide open-source, science-backed prevention materials for communities and families with limited English proficiency.

Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show predicted overdose deaths reaching a devastating new 12-month record, with nearly 110,000 American lives lost from December 2021 to December 2022. Prevention initiatives are critical in the face of a worsening epidemic.

“Every family deserves access to accurate health information,” shared Jessica Hulsey, Founder of the Addiction Policy Forum. “It’s critical that we ensure families and communities with limited English proficiency have meaningful access to health information about the opioid crisis and substance use disorders, free of language barriers.”

“As part of our commitment to combating prescription drug misuse, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation partners with nonprofits at the local and national level to bolster efforts that address the issue through safe disposal, prevention education and innovative solutions. We are proud to work with The Addiction Policy Forum to support and advance their efforts to redefine best practices in the fight against prescription drug misuse,” said Susan Lorenz-Fisher, SVP, Global Sustainability, ESG Integration & Real Estate and AmerisourceBergen Foundation Program Officer.

"The Mid-America Addiction Technology Transfer Center and the Opioid Response Network, Region 7, are dedicated to fostering regional and national alliances such as the collaboration that made these evidence-based, accessible language and culturally appropriate materials possible. We are honored to be a part of this important initiative that brings needed prevention information to such a diverse range of ethnic communities,” shared Sherrie Watkins, Regional Coordinator for the Opioid Response Network.

With growing substance risks emerging among youth, from opioids, vaping, to cannabis, prevention initiatives that educate caregivers, teachers and other adults who work with adolescents are critical.

Resources launched are available in the following languages:

Arabic

Bosnian

Burmese

Chinese

Dari

French

Pashto

Somali

Spanish

Swahili

Tagalog

Ukrainian

Addiction Resources in Other Languages can be accessed here

----

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Bethesda, MD with resources and services in every state. Our vision is to eliminate addiction as a major health problem.

Founded in 2015, our strategic priorities include helping patients and families in crisis, end the stigma around addiction, expand prevention and early intervention, increase the uptake of evidence-based practice and advance patient-led research. https://www.addictionpolicy.org.

About the AmerisourceBergen Foundation

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation is an independent not-for-profit charitable giving organization established by AmerisourceBergen Corporation to support health-related causes that enrich that global community. The Foundation aims to improve the health and well-being of its patient populations – both human and animal – by investing in its communities. Through strategic partnerships and community collaboration, the Foundation works to expand access to quality healthcare and provide resources to ensure prescription drug safety. For more information, visit www.amerisourcebergenfoundation.org.