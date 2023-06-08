Risch, Idaho Commerce Announce 4th Annual Support Local Gems InitiativeJun05

BOISE, Idaho – Today, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce announced the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

Additional partners of the Support Local Gems initiative include Governor Brad Little, Senator Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, Idaho Retailers Association, Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, and the Boise Metro Chamber.

“It’s impossible to measure just how substantially Idaho’s small businesses contribute to our state’s economy, our workforce, our communities, and our way of life in the Gem State,” said Senator Risch. “I am tremendously grateful to these businesses for all they do. On Friday, June 9th, join me and celebrate the local gems that strengthen Idaho communities.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation and job creation. The State of Idaho is proud that years of back-to-back tax relief and historic investments into workforce and infrastructure have strengthened our business climate. Idaho’s small businesses are beloved members of our communities and deserve our support,” said Governor Little.

Background: In 2020, Idaho’s small businesses faced unprecedented hardships as they worked to remain viable through the pandemic. In an effort to support them, Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce launched Support Local Gems to encourage Idahoans to shop and dine locally. On the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow.

If your organization or small business would like to get involved in the Support Local Gems initiative, visit www.risch.senate.gov .

