Dan Kosta Launches Admire® Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Unveiling an Exciting Everyday Wine for All to Enjoy

Dan Kosta, co-founder of cult Pinot Noir brand Kosta Browne, reveals his newest endeavor with Admire Pinot Noir

I want to be part of the wine industry that gets non-drinkers to drink wine.” — Dan Kosta

HEALDSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Kosta, the ultra-premium Pinot Noir pioneer and co-founder of cult wine sensation Kosta Browne, revealed a new Pinot Noir project today. Admire by Dan Kosta Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir seeks to be America’s go-to glass of wine, and he wants you to try it.

In true Kosta fashion, the inaugural release of Admire’s flagship wine is 100% Pinot Noir, sourced 100% from the ruggedly beautiful Sonoma Coast. However, the pricing of Admire is new territory. In a time when prices are creeping up–and even skyrocketing for some items–Kosta has priced Admire to be an everyday wine for all to enjoy at $32 a bottle.

The price point is very intentional, according to Kosta. In a recent interview with Wine Spectator Senior Editor MaryAnn Worobiec, he said, “I want to be part of the wine industry that gets non-drinkers to drink wine.” And if anyone can do it, Dan Kosta can.

The name Admire is inspired by Kosta’s admiration of Pinot Noir and the world-class producers that came before him. It's a passion that began early in his childhood, sitting at the dinner table with his family, sipping from his father's glass and listening to stories. Growing up in Sonoma County, Dan was surrounded by some of the world's most renowned vineyards and wineries. He watched as the industry evolved, as new techniques were developed, and as winemakers pushed the boundaries of what was possible.

After years of working in the wine industry, Dan co-founded Kosta Browne Winery with Michael Browne in 1997. Together, they produced some of the most sought-after Pinot Noir in the world, including the number one wine on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list in 2011, which was also a Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. But even as he achieved incredible success, Dan never forgot his roots. He remained committed to Sonoma County and to the traditions that had inspired him from the beginning.

Today, Dan's passion for Pinot Noir lives on through Admire Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. “Over my career, I have discovered qualities that separate the great wines from average ones,” Kosta reflected. “Admire is a fantastic wine that can be enjoyed by everyone, and I am extremely excited to share it.”

Admire Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir can also be acquired at admirewine.com. For inquiries regarding distribution, contact Dave Simpson, Vice President of Sales, at dsimpson@dkwinegroup.com.

About DK Wine Group

Established in 2021, DK Wine Group continues Dan Kosta’s legacy as a premier Sonoma County vintner, whose calling is to introduce an elevated style of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to wine lovers everywhere. From your go-to glass of Pinot Noir, to a memorable wine experience, and most coveted cellar selection, Kosta’s signature portfolio includes Admire by Dan Kosta, Convene by Dan Kosta, and DK Grail. For more information, visit dkwinegroup.com.