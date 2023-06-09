Welcome to the Afro Hair Science Summit 2023: Debunking Myths and Embracing Diversity
The Late great Willie Morrow inventor of the Modern Hair pick and Daughter Cheryl Morrow owner of SD Monitor News
Author and Salon Owner Ladosha Wright holding tow of her published books. " What they Don't Tell You in the hair Salon. and The Curly Adventures.
The Afro Hair Science Summit 2023 is your world of natural hair care, challenge misconceptions, and celebrate the beauty of Afro-textured hair.
This truth-telling summit, centered around Afro-Natural hair, is highly anticipated because the truth is that Afro-Natural hair science has never been taught”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the inaugural Afro Hair Science Summit (https://www.afrohairscience.com) in Cleveland, The event will take place from July 15th to 17th, 2023, at Space 65, located at 3212 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102. This transformative summit hosted by Ladosha wright The Afro Hair Science Summit 2023 is set to shatter misconceptions surrounding black hair care and celebrate the diversity of natural hair. This transformative event aims to provide a platform for open dialogue, education, and empowerment. By addressing prevalent myths and stereotypes, the summit invites individuals from all walks of life to join in unraveling the secrets of optimal black hair care.
— Cherryl Morrow
Whether a licensed professional, a hair enthusiast, or simply curious about embracing natural beauty, this inclusive summit welcomes everyone to engage in enlightening discussions and gain valuable insights from industry experts. Get ready to challenge conventions and embark on a journey of discovery at the Afro Hair Science Summit 2023.
"African Hair Science", a field at the forefront of natural hair care, delves into the intricate science behind Afro-textured hair. This revolutionary discipline encompasses a comprehensive understanding of hair structure, growth patterns, and maintenance techniques tailored specifically for individuals of African descent. Spearheading this movement is the late great Willie Morrow, a pioneering figure in the hair industry. Morrow's groundbreaking documentary, "400 Years Without a Comb," shed light on the historical and cultural significance of African hair, inspiring a new era of appreciation and empowerment. His immense influence has paved the way for advancements in hair care products, techniques, and education, all of which will behowcased at the upcoming Afro Hair Science Summit 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Afro Hair Science Summit will feature a range of multidisciplinary educational workshops tailored for licensed barbers, cosmetologists, and medical professionals. Leading the professional education at the event will be Cosmetic Trichologist Cherryl Morrow, daughter of the late great Willie Morrow, the renowned inventor of the Hair Pick and Jerry Curl. Cherryl Morrow's expertise and knowledge will offer valuable insights into the Afro-Natural Hair industry.
Additionally, esteemed West African educator and award-winning teacher, Fatou Saine Gaye, will be joining us from the Gambia to teach the Mappa hair braiding technique, which gave birth to the popular cornrow braids. This summit welcomes everyone interested in gaining practical insights and knowledge on caring for and embracing their natural hair, fostering confidence, and celebrating individual beauty.
The Afro Summit will kick off with engaging discussions, allowing licensed professionals to openly share their experiences and perspectives on Afro Hair. "This truth-telling summit, centered around Afro-Natural hair, is highly anticipated because the truth is that Afro- Natural hair science has never been taught," says Cherryl Morrow.
The Afro Hair Science Summit 2023 is your opportunity to delve into the world of natural hair care, challenge misconceptions, and celebrate the beauty of Afro-textured hair. Don't miss out on this transformative event that promises to empower and educate.
Join us in Cleveland, Ohio, from July 15th to 17th, 2023, at Space 65 for an unforgettable experience. visit our website at http://www.afrohairscience.com (http://www.afrohairscience.com) to secure a place at the summit. Together, let's embrace the power of Afro Hair Science and unlock the true potential of our natural hair.
Join the movement and be a part of the revolution in black hair care.
The Afro Hair Science Summit