Edery & Lord Wins IABC Gold Quill’s Global Small Agency of the Year and CPRS’s Best Creative Campaign of the Year
The independently owned firm captured 14 global and regional awards for clients including: Canadian Lung Association, Mercedes-Benz Canada, among othersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new independently-owned Canadian PR agency, Edery & Lord Communications, is turning heads having just won 14 awards, including two of the highest global and regional honours in the PR industry, namely:
• The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Small Agency of the Year (six to 20 employees). This recognition represents the highest-scored entries given to an agency, by the platform’s esteemed blue ribbon judging panel.
• The Canadian Public Relations Society’s (CPRS) Best Creative Campaign of the Year at this year’s ACE awards in Toronto for its “Lungs in the Air” campaign on behalf of the Canadian Lung Association, with integrated agency partner, McCann Canada.
“Having brave clients across the broad spectrum of sectors, who put their utmost trust into us, is what makes our work and these award wins that much more meaningful,” said Martine Lévy, partner, Edery & Lord Communications. “We want to thank our clients, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in breaking new ground this coming year.”
Clients who are sharing in these accolades with Edery & Lord Communications include: The Canadian Lung Association, Mercedes-Benz Canada, Athabasca University, and Kilburn Live who presented World of Barbie’s global debut in Canada last year.
“I want to express my deepest thanks to the Edery & Lord team for their outstanding efforts, and for giving us exposure that we otherwise would have never had,” said Terry Dean, president and CEO, Canadian Lung Association. “Their campaign wasn’t a one-and-done initiative – it continues to be a great catalyst and underpinning element of all the work we are doing today across our organization on air quality.”
Edery & Lord Communications is comprised of a powerhouse team, with long-time veteran practitioners and young, passionate go-getters. Based in Toronto with satellite offices in Vancouver and Montreal, it is a pandemic-born agency, that just recently officially launched in the industry. Lévy is a long-time Canadian PR trailblazer, most recently managing director of DDB Public Relations, the integrated PR division of DDB Canada, which she built from the ground up and led for more than two decades.
Today, Edery & Lord Communications offers a host of integrated PR services including: strategic counsel and planning, full-service media relations, influencer relations, digital and social media marketing, thought-leadership and content development, experiential brand activations and events, and media training and crisis/issues management.
In addition to the winning clients noted above, the agency also serves: Moët Hennessy’s portfolio of champagnes, wines and spirits; Co-operators; Go Auto; Chandos Construction; The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR); TrackDDB; Sony Music; Jurassic World: The Exhibition; and the Italian Trade Association, among others.
Lévy noted that the firm is currently working on some industry-leading projects in the areas of artificial intelligence, and impact and purpose-driven investing in business. It is reflective of how the Canadian PR industry is continuing to grow leaps and bounds, all in keeping pace with the latest technological and human advancements.
About Edery & Lord Communications
Edery & Lord Communications conceives of and implements transformational campaigns that build deep connections for clients with their audiences. The agency’s DNA is rooted in business-building strategy, creativity, innovation, and a passion for excellence. Headquartered in downtown Toronto, with satellite offices in Vancouver and Montreal, the company offers national reach, with a suite of PR services that bring a higher learning of integrated communications to clients. For more information, please visit: www.ederyandlord.com.
Edery & Lord Communications: 2023 Award Wins
IABC Gold Quill Awards:
• Small Agency of the Year (six to 20 employees)
• Marketing, Advertising & Brand Communications: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada – Award of Excellence
• Non-profit Sector Communications: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada – Award of Excellence
CPRS Toronto Ace Awards:
• Best Creative Campaign of the Year: Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada - Canadian Lung Association "Lungs in the Air" – Winner
• Best Use of Media Relations (Over $50,000): Mercedes-Benz Canada, Women in Motorsport F1 - Edery & Lord Communications, TrackDDB and OMD - Gold
• Best Use of Media Relations (Over $50,000): World of Barbie Makes its Global Debut in Canada - Edery & Lord Communications - Bronze
• Best Use of Media Relations (Under $50,000): Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada - Gold
• Best Use of Media Relations (Under $50,000): Athabasca University “Flying the Pandemic Coop” Omnibus Poll - Edery & Lord Communications - Bronze
• Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year: Mercedes-Benz Canada, Women in Motorsport F1 - Edery & Lord Communications, TrackDDB and OMD - Silver
• Healthcare Campaign of the Year: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada - Gold
• Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada – Silver
• Best CSR or Cause-Related Campaign: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada – Gold
IABC Toronto Ovation Awards:
• Marketing, Advertising & Brand Communications: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada – Merit Award
• Non-Profit Campaign: Canadian Lung Association “Lungs in the Air” - Edery & Lord Communications, McCann Canada – Merit Award
