Breast Biopsy Market Expected to Surpass $1 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

USA Remote Patient Monitoring Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The breast biopsy market, with a valuation of $658.17 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬. 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 $1,082.44 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 2030, 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 5.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for breast biopsy procedures and the advancements in diagnostic technologies.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the growing emphasis on early detection and accurate diagnosis are key factors driving the expansion of the breast biopsy market. With breast cancer being one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide, healthcare providers and patients alike are recognizing the importance of timely detection and intervention.

Moreover, technological advancements in imaging techniques, such as ultrasound-guided and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided biopsies, have improved the accuracy and precision of breast biopsy procedures. These innovative approaches enable healthcare professionals to target suspicious areas with greater precision, leading to improved diagnostic outcomes and reduced false-negative rates.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1067

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Cook Medical Incorporated

2. Argon Medical Devices

3. Intact Medical

4. C. R. Bard

5. Encapsule medical Devices

6. Ethicon Endo Surgery

7. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

8. Galini SRL

9. Hologic

10. Becton and Dickinson Company

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞-𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

1. By Product:

• Vacuum Assisted Biopsy: This technique involves the use of vacuum suction to obtain tissue samples for biopsy. It is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for efficient sampling of breast lesions.

• Core Needle Biopsy: Core needle biopsy utilizes a hollow needle to extract small cylindrical samples of breast tissue. It is widely adopted for its accuracy in diagnosing breast abnormalities.

• Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy: Fine needle aspiration biopsy involves the use of a thin needle to extract cells or fluid from breast abnormalities for examination. It is often used for non-palpable lesions or cysts.

2. By Image Guided Technology:

• MRI Guided Breast Biopsy: This technique uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide the biopsy needle to the target area in the breast, enabling precise sampling of suspicious lesions.

• Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy: Ultrasound-guided biopsy employs real-time ultrasound imaging to guide the needle to the target area, providing accurate and reliable results.

• Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy: Stereotactic biopsy combines mammography and computer guidance to precisely locate and sample breast abnormalities that are not palpable.

• CT Guided Biopsy: CT-guided biopsy involves using computed tomography (CT) scans to guide the needle to the desired area in the breast for sampling.

• Other Image Guided Breast Biopsy: This category encompasses emerging or specialized image-guided techniques, such as molecular breast imaging (MBI) or positron emission mammography (PEM), which aid in precise biopsy procedures.

3. By End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics: Hospitals and clinics play a vital role in conducting breast biopsy procedures. They offer comprehensive diagnostic services, advanced imaging technologies, and skilled healthcare professionals.

• Diagnostic Centers: Dedicated diagnostic centers focus on providing specialized imaging and diagnostic services, including breast biopsy procedures. These centers often utilize advanced technologies and have experienced radiologists and pathologists.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. Europe:

• Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe: Europe represents a substantial market for breast biopsy procedures. The region has well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies, and a high awareness level regarding breast cancer screening. The demand for breast biopsy is driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer and the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques.

2. Asia-Pacific:

• Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the breast biopsy market. Countries like Japan, China, and India have large populations and are experiencing a rising prevalence of breast cancer. Increased healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about breast cancer, and improving access to healthcare services are driving the market growth in this region.

3. North America:

• U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America holds a significant share in the breast biopsy market. The region has well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and high healthcare expenditure. Factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer, strong government support for breast cancer screening programs, and a proactive approach towards early detection contribute to the market's growth in North America.

4. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa):

• Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA: The LAMEA region is witnessing a steady growth rate in the breast biopsy market. Countries like Brazil and South Africa have a high burden of breast cancer cases, which drives the demand for breast biopsy procedures. Increasing healthcare investments, improving access to healthcare services, and rising awareness about breast cancer screening contribute to market growth in this region.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breast-biopsy-market/purchase-options