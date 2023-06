Breast Biopsy Market Expected to Surpass $1 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

USA Remote Patient Monitoring Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The breast biopsy market, with a valuation of $658.17 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020, ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ. ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐š ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ $1,082.44 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ 2030, ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ฐ๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for breast biopsy procedures and the advancements in diagnostic technologies.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the growing emphasis on early detection and accurate diagnosis are key factors driving the expansion of the breast biopsy market. With breast cancer being one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide, healthcare providers and patients alike are recognizing the importance of timely detection and intervention.

Moreover, technological advancements in imaging techniques, such as ultrasound-guided and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided biopsies, have improved the accuracy and precision of breast biopsy procedures. These innovative approaches enable healthcare professionals to target suspicious areas with greater precision, leading to improved diagnostic outcomes and reduced false-negative rates.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Cook Medical Incorporated

2. Argon Medical Devices

3. Intact Medical

4. C. R. Bard

5. Encapsule medical Devices

6. Ethicon Endo Surgery

7. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

8. Galini SRL

9. Hologic

10. Becton and Dickinson Company

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ž-๐ ๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

1. By Product:

โ€ข Vacuum Assisted Biopsy: This technique involves the use of vacuum suction to obtain tissue samples for biopsy. It is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for efficient sampling of breast lesions.

โ€ข Core Needle Biopsy: Core needle biopsy utilizes a hollow needle to extract small cylindrical samples of breast tissue. It is widely adopted for its accuracy in diagnosing breast abnormalities.

โ€ข Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy: Fine needle aspiration biopsy involves the use of a thin needle to extract cells or fluid from breast abnormalities for examination. It is often used for non-palpable lesions or cysts.

2. By Image Guided Technology:

โ€ข MRI Guided Breast Biopsy: This technique uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide the biopsy needle to the target area in the breast, enabling precise sampling of suspicious lesions.

โ€ข Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy: Ultrasound-guided biopsy employs real-time ultrasound imaging to guide the needle to the target area, providing accurate and reliable results.

โ€ข Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy: Stereotactic biopsy combines mammography and computer guidance to precisely locate and sample breast abnormalities that are not palpable.

โ€ข CT Guided Biopsy: CT-guided biopsy involves using computed tomography (CT) scans to guide the needle to the desired area in the breast for sampling.

โ€ข Other Image Guided Breast Biopsy: This category encompasses emerging or specialized image-guided techniques, such as molecular breast imaging (MBI) or positron emission mammography (PEM), which aid in precise biopsy procedures.

3. By End User:

โ€ข Hospitals and Clinics: Hospitals and clinics play a vital role in conducting breast biopsy procedures. They offer comprehensive diagnostic services, advanced imaging technologies, and skilled healthcare professionals.

โ€ข Diagnostic Centers: Dedicated diagnostic centers focus on providing specialized imaging and diagnostic services, including breast biopsy procedures. These centers often utilize advanced technologies and have experienced radiologists and pathologists.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐œ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

1. Europe:

โ€ข Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe: Europe represents a substantial market for breast biopsy procedures. The region has well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies, and a high awareness level regarding breast cancer screening. The demand for breast biopsy is driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer and the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques.

2. Asia-Pacific:

โ€ข Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the breast biopsy market. Countries like Japan, China, and India have large populations and are experiencing a rising prevalence of breast cancer. Increased healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about breast cancer, and improving access to healthcare services are driving the market growth in this region.

3. North America:

โ€ข U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America holds a significant share in the breast biopsy market. The region has well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and high healthcare expenditure. Factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer, strong government support for breast cancer screening programs, and a proactive approach towards early detection contribute to the market's growth in North America.

4. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa):

โ€ข Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA: The LAMEA region is witnessing a steady growth rate in the breast biopsy market. Countries like Brazil and South Africa have a high burden of breast cancer cases, which drives the demand for breast biopsy procedures. Increasing healthcare investments, improving access to healthcare services, and rising awareness about breast cancer screening contribute to market growth in this region.

