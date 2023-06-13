Charity Promotes 'Household Harm' Narrative to Help Stop the Rise in Domestic Violence
Artwork Selected for the first campaign.
A New Campaign Promotes an Easier-to-Discuss Conversation About a Dangerous Problem Infecting Millions of Homes
“If your ‘Household Harmony’ is deteriorating into ‘Household Harm’ you are in good company. It is spreading everywhere, and no one is immune.””WATCHUNG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, Domestic Violence cases in 2021 increased by 25-33% globally.* But they represent only 1/3 of the total incidents, per the Bureau of Justice Statistics: 66% now go unreported versus 52% in 2019**. This form of post-lockdown contagion is called ‘The Shadow Pandemic” by UN Women, as it spirals out of control. By referring to these escalating events as 'Household Harm', one charity is reframing the conversation to make it easier for people to share details about who and what is disturbing the peace in their living spaces.
‘Household Harm’ can be viewed as a less shameful, we-can-do-something-about-it-sounding term that currently refers to accidents that happen in the home. By expanding the definition to include intentional injuries, Caged Birds Sing Inc. attempts to raise public awareness and solicit those who suffer in silence to step forward with “heads held high.”
A CBSI spokesperson states, “Our non-profit announces the launch of the ‘Household Harm? No Shame!’ campaign to re-introduce and re-emphasize the dangerous, under-covered subject of soaring Domestic Violence (DV). The main goal is to force it out of whispering shadows and into mainstream conversations. This campaign incorporates artwork, music, and technology to inspire and empower those of us who suffer or inflict harm to accept help and to convince wider, more energetic, and diverse audiences to get involved.
Also, being labeled a ‘victim’ or ‘perpetrator’ is loaded with negative connotations that make it difficult for anyone to take meaningful actions. But the titles ‘sufferer’ and ‘inflictor’ are not as accusatory. They are also associated with prospects of treatment options and rehabilitation and should encourage shy, silent ones to speak out.
This organization’s website (cagedbirdssing.org) speculates that the only real shame around Domestic Violence is to keep it a secret. The paralyzing stigma is shunned by friends, family, neighbors, media outlets, and the public eye. DV is almost unspeakable, but so was narcotics addiction just a few years ago. Changing the narrative to ‘Opioid Abuse’ and sympathizing with those who got hooked while recuperating from injuries, has transformed this criminalized situation into an open topic, which:
• Dramatically increased the numbers of those getting help from professionals, and
• Proved that a healthier conversation can and will produce positive societal changes.
This charity’s name is derived from the iconic poem “Caged Birds” by Maya Angelou, who uses a confined songbird as a metaphor for those who sing in bitter captivity while they long for freedom. “In this spirit, these creative campaigns are designed to address the overwhelming need for silent sufferers to regain their voices.”
CBSI offers a collaborative program to “organize, train, and support concerned individuals to partner with local professionals and civic groups to help fill the urgent need. Household Harm sufferers are widely ignored and unprotected by overwhelmed mental healthcare centers, hand-cuffed law enforcement agencies, and slow-moving family courts everywhere.”
Another Household Harm Outreach Program is called ‘H2O’: “a confidential, online Domestic Violence version of Alcoholics Anonymous® (AA) for those facing or causing problems at home.”
CBSI also offers advice from noted author and influencer, Jen Hatmaker:
“If anyone has made you feel invisible or less-than, write a new narrative on your heart.”
The organizers ask, “If this inciteful quote sounds even a little familiar, Household Harm sufferers, inflictors, or those concerned with their wellbeing, can carefully and discretely reach out to TheHotline.org, or for less-urgent requests, use the confidential “CONTACT” form on the cagedbirdssing.org website. Afterward, they can delete their browser history to maintain secrecy.”
To support this effort, this 501(c)(3) charity asks: “Please visit our secure site to get meaningful ‘Household Harm’ information, see the related artwork, consider innovative safety technologies, and hear the first Pop/Hip Hop campaign theme song, Do You Want It Bad? Then select "DONATE" or "TAKE ACTION" to help further this cause if you are so inclined. Want to Help Stop the Rise in Domestic Violence? Don't Call it by That Name... Just call us!
Caged Birds Sing Inc. can be reached for interviews, collaborations, and fundraising events by sending a CONTACT email. Artists, musicians, and tech developers are needed and welcome to submit their Household Harm-related work by email too, for planned exhibitions and concerts.
