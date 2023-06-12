American IRA Discusses the Secrets of the Self-Directed Real Estate IRA
Are there “secrets” to using a Self-Directed Real Estate IRA to build wealth? American IRA recently published a post to demystify these investment vehicles.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The idea that there are secrets to building wealth has been the claim behind many a wealth building seminar. And one tool for building wealth—the Self-Directed Real Estate IRA—might sound like it’s chock-full of wealth-building secrets which only the rich know about. However, a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, dispelled some of those notions by explaining the “secrets” of the Self-Directed Real Estate IRA. They also pointed out how these tools are available to anyone who wants to begin retirement investing.
The first secret that American IRA examined in the post isn’t something that many investors know about or choose to think about. It’s the idea that it’s possible to invest in real estate in an IRA. Using a Self-Directed IRA, investors have access to the full range of retirement investment possibilities that they might not typically find through a traditional brokerage. This means investors can invest in precious metals, private companies, private notes, and yes—real estate.
This provides the term “Real Estate IRA.” Using non-recourse loans in an IRA is possible, which gives investors the possibility of using leverage with an IRA, which in turn provides the possibility of making an investment in real estate property, such as a house to flip, or a single-family home to rent out. Using the property as an investment is the key here, as the retirement account designation requires that investors cannot use the property for personal benefit.
American IRA further elaborated on how this arrangement can help investors, especially those who want to diversify out of the stock market and potentially use real estate as an investment for long-term retirement prospects. Using a property manager to collect rent and deposit it into the Self-Directed IRA, for example, can create passive income that continually grows in the account.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
About:
"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $700 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability, or reputability of any investment, individual, or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, North Carolina"
