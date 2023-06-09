Financial Executives International (FEI) Announces Academic Awards for Twenty Four of Boston's Top Finance Students

Academic Relations Co-Chairs, Mary Lambert and Dave Sackett, FEI Boston Chapter President, Chris Caprio and FEI Member and event MC, Susan McTiernan, pose with the 2023 Junior Scholarship Winners at FEI Boston's Annual Academic Awards night.

On April 10th, the Boston Chapter of Financial Executives International awarded twenty-four high achieving finance students scholarships at the UMass Club.

These prestigious awards serve as a powerful testament to FEI's commitment to today's business leaders with a focus on the next generation. We look forward to their continued success.” — Chris Caprio, President, FEI Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) has announced the 2023 Academic Award Recipients. The program, which has awarded close to $200,000 in the past ten years, recognizes students from local colleges and universities for academic excellence, leadership, and extracurricular experiences. This year 10 juniors and 14 seniors were recognized from participating schools including public and private institutions

Chris Caprio, Chapter President, FEI Boston, commented "These prestigious awards serve as a powerful testament to FEI's commitment to today's business leaders with a focus on the next generation. We look forward to their continued success."

Mary Lambert, Co-Chair, Academic Relations, FEI Boston, added “Congratulations to all of the award winners! These future leaders are extremely talented and it was a pleasure to celebrate their accomplishments while also helping them build new connections. All of us at FEI wish them continued success and encourage them to stay connected. We’d also like to thank all nominating professors who partnered closely with the FEI Academic Awards committee to recognize these accomplished students while also ensuring they begin building valuable industry networks”.

Dave Sackett, Co-Chair, Academic Relations, FEI Boston, added "Our FEI Boston Academic Relations Committee is honored to support the scholarship program for such high achieving students. We encourage these students to join our local future leader's program and to participate in national FEI Engage program".

Representing a broad spectrum of industries and company sizes, the Boston Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) is one of the largest chapters of the premier professional association for senior and mid-level financial professionals. Chapter membership provides the opportunity to interact, learn and network with local, regional and national financial leaders. FEI Boston offers executive events, professional development opportunities, career management programs, social events, webinars, monthly newsletters, access to the Membership Directory, CPE credits and more.

The award winners were celebrated at a dinner program on Monday April 10th, at the UMass Club, featuring Jane Steinmetz, Managing Principal of Ernst & Young’s Boston Office. Jane gave an insightful and inspiring speech on leadership and personal growth which left a lasting impression on all attendees. Her expertise and experience in the field of business and finance provided valuable insights to the award winners and attendees.

The full list of Academic Award winners includes:

Junior Scholarship Winners

Ruby Reich, Babson College

Edward Erofeyev, Bentley University

Aahil Gangani, Boston University

Shannon Oar, Bryant University

Jacob Hendricks, College of the Holy Cross

Timothy O'Leary, Merrimack College

Ihunaya Eluwa, Northeastern University

Brooklyn McDermott, Stonehill College

Olivia Richardson, University of Massachusetts Boston

Sarah Curley, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Outstanding Senior Award Winners

Gabriel Papa, Babson College

Mason Matos, Bentley University

Matthew Restivo, Boston College

Archi Das, Boston University

Benjamin Hammer, Bridgewater State University

Manuel Ferro, Bryant University

Sara Donohue, College of the Holy Cross

Kylie Flanagan, Merrimack College

Sabrina Shao, Northeastern University

Eric Baxter, Roger Williams University

Brandon Kramer, Stonehill College

Daniel Ferrara, Suffolk University

Elisandra Fontes, University of Massachusetts Boston

David Levine, University of Massachusetts Lowell