Global Fire Insurance Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Fire Insurance Global Market Report 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Fire Insurance Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $67.2 billion in 2022 to $74.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the market will reach $106.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 9%. North America was the largest region in the market in 2022.



The growth of the fire insurance industry is driven by an expected rise in fire accidents. These incidents encompass fires occurring on any property within a specified area. As a result, consumers, including businesses and homeowners, are increasingly inclined to purchase fire insurance plans to safeguard themselves against potential financial losses caused by fire-related damages to goods, properties, and home contents.

Major fire insurance companies are Amica Mutual Insurance, Allstate Insurance Company, Allianz, AXA, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Zurich Financial Services, Yasuda Mutual Life Insurance, Aegon, and PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited.

A key trend in the fire insurance market is product innovation, which is gaining popularity among major insurance companies. These companies are introducing innovative insurance packages to strengthen their market position.

For instance, AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad, a Malaysia-based insurance company, launched an innovative fire insurance solution called BAPE (Business Advantage Plus Enhanced) in February 2021. This business protection policy targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and covers fire protection, fire consequential loss, burglary, public liability, and compensation. The solution offers distinct advantages to specific types of businesses, such as food and beverage facilities, budget hotels, and learning centers.

The global fire insurance market is segmented as-

1) By Coverage: Standard Coverage, Optional Coverage

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And Telecom, Hospitality, Other Industry Vertical

The fire insurance market report provides a complete analysis of the global market, highlighting its projected growth, market drivers, major players, emerging trends, and regional dynamics. The report not only captures the current state of the global fire insurance market but also provides a forecast on its growth trajectory. By understanding the market dynamics, trends, and players, stakeholders can make informed decisions, develop effective strategies, and seize opportunities in this ever-evolving industry.

Fire Insurance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the fire insurance market size, fire insurance market segments, fire insurance market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

