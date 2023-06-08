EduPrime and Sangnila Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Revolutionize Education Through Virtual 3D Learning

Sangnila EduPrime MOU

EduPrime and Sangnila have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate and transform the educational landscape for 500,000 high school students.

INDONESIA, SINGAPORE, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EduPrime, a leading edutech assessment platform, and Sangnila, an leading 3D Production Studio and Academy of Singapore and Indonesia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and transform the educational landscape through the power of gamification and 3D spatial teaching technologies. This strategic partnership aims to enhance learning effectiveness for EduPrime's 500,000 high school students, providing them with immersive educational experiences like never before.

Sangnila, renowned for its expertise in 3D production, has developed an innovative virtual 3D Metaverse world known as "Qreavita." Under this collaboration, Sangnila will create a dedicated virtual 3D educational building within the Qreavita metaverse, exclusively designed to house EduPrime's educational content. Students and users of the Qreavita world will be able to easily access EduPrime's extensive library of educational resources, augmenting their learning journeys in an engaging and interactive manner.

The introduction of this virtual 3D educational building will greatly benefit EduPrime's existing student base, allowing them to explore a wider range of educational materials and learn in a dynamic virtual environment. Moreover, this groundbreaking partnership will extend EduPrime's reach to new and distant students, who can now access EduPrime's education through the virtual 3D educational building in Qreavita, transcending geographical limitations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sangnila in our pursuit of revolutionizing education," said Dr. (Cand) Furintasari Setya Astuti, CEO of EduPrime. "By harnessing the power of gamification and 3D spatial teaching technologies, we aim to create an unparalleled learning experience for our students. The virtual 3D educational building in Qreavita will empower our students to learn in an immersive environment, either independently or in conjunction with their physical classes in Indonesia."

The collaboration between EduPrime and Sangnila represents a remarkable milestone in the field of education technology, emphasizing the importance of innovative approaches to inspire and engage students. By merging cutting-edge virtual 3D technologies with EduPrime's comprehensive educational content, this partnership aims to redefine the traditional boundaries of education and unlock new opportunities for students worldwide.

About EduPrime:

EduPrime is a leading edutech assessment platform that serves 500,000 students with a mission to provide personalized and effective learning experiences. Through its advanced technology, EduPrime empowers students to reach their full potential and educators to deliver impactful instruction.

https://eduprime.io/

About Sangnila:

Sangnila is a leading 3D Production Studio and Academy based in Singapore and Indonesia, with a focus on creating immersive and interactive experiences. Their expertise lies in the development of virtual 3D worlds, including the ground breaking Qreavita metaverse, which enables users to explore and engage with captivating virtual environments.

https://www.sangnila.com