Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Grand Opening of New Location for Capitol Wellness Solutions
Capitol Wellness Solutions is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new location in Baton Rouge and will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate.
This new and expanded location not only allows us to better serve the medical marijuana needs of patients in the area but also our commitment to providing accessible, quality healthcare options.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Wellness is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new location at 8037 Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge and will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on June 15, 2023.
— Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be an opportunity for invited attendees to visit the new facility, learn about the services offered, and engage with the Capitol Wellness Solutions team. Additionally, invited guests will have the chance to network with industry professionals, advocates, and other like-minded individuals who are committed to advancing the field of medical marijuana. The event will commence at 10 AM and feature a presentation from the Founder and CEO of Capitol Wellness Solutions, Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D.
Capitol Wellness Solutions is proud to play a vital role in Louisiana's evolving medical marijuana landscape. By providing access to safe and effective treatments, the pharmacy aims to improve patients' quality of life while adhering to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.
"We are excited to announce the opening of our new Capitol Wellness Solutions location in Baton Rouge," said Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, CEO and Founder of Capitol Wellness. "The move to this new and expanded location not only allows us to better serve the medical marijuana needs of patients in the area but also demonstrates our commitment to providing accessible, quality healthcare options."
Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Xavier University. He has been in the pharmacy business since 2007 and he owns several specialty pharmacies with licensures in multiple states. Randy recorded the first medical marijuana sales in Louisiana at Capitol Wellness Solutions. He is known to be the first pharmacist to dispense medical marijuana in the South.
About Capitol Wellness Solutions
Capitol Wellness Solutions aims to provide a safe and compassionate environment for patients seeking medical marijuana treatment. With a wide range of high-quality cannabis products and personalized care, the pharmacy strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients. The knowledgeable staff is dedicated to educating patients about the benefits of medical marijuana and guiding them in making informed decisions regarding their treatment plans. For more information, visit https://capitolpharmacy.com.
Victor Wukovits
Bayou Technologies, LLC
+1 337-214-1172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram