Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Travel Reward Experience 7 Wonders

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn luxury adventure travel gift card www.Experience7Wonders.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds; to fund kids' work program and reward referrals with meaningful travel savings.

Love to Experience 7 Wonders of the World...Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches Sweet Travel Reward 'Experience 7 Wonders;' to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids to Earn Trips.

The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 saving reward to experience the 7 wonders with the World's Best Adventure Travel Companies and Luxury Cruises.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Love to positively impact kids lives, travel, and see the world for good...join the club! We appreciate your participation in our referral program and enabling us to make a lasting difference in the community too!"

About

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn travel to see the world for good. www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
