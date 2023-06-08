CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Achieves Record Registration for its 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit on June 15

Hot topics to be explored at this event include offensive and defensive AI cyber strategies along with the impact that pending SEC Cyber regulations will have on CXOs and Board members

The theme for the summit is ‘Visionary Leadership: Going Beyond Protection to Make Security a Competitive Advantage.’ Additional topics to be explored at the event will include:

Understanding the Risk Profile of C-Suite Leaders

How Upcoming SEC Regulations Will Impact CXOs and the Board

The Partner Puzzle – How Many is Too Many?

Trends in Security Talent Search

Combatting Nation-State Threat Actors



“The strong response we’re seeing for our 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit is a testament to how cybersecurity continues to be a top priority at the C-level and with the Board, the strength of the content and the agenda we have planned along with the caliber of the world-class speakers we have recruited for the event,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Prominent CISOs and business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Prominent CISOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Infolock, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwind, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

