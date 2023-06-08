GermGuardian Air Purifiers Help Make Indoor Air Quality Levels Safer from Outdoor Wildfire Smoke
Protect polluted outside air from entering the home in addition to the contaminants inside the home that contribute to poor Indoor air qualityEUCLID, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoke from the recent Canadian wildfires is negatively impacting the air quality in the Northern and Eastern United States. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), outdoor air pollution and smoke can infiltrate buildings, resulting in indoor air pollution that can pose health risks. The organization recommends proper ventilation and filtration systems to mitigate the impact of outdoor air pollution on indoor air quality (https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/air-cleaners-and-air-filters-home).
Fortunately, GermGuardian® Air Cleaning Systems from Guardian Technologies™, provide significant air purification and added filters to capture dust, smoke, germs, viruses, and allergens. Guardian Technologies’ line of GermGuardian Air Purifiers offer a range of products for every room and price point. The following products are top-selling units on Amazon and can help you manage the air quality in your home.
The NEW GermGuardian AirSafe+ AC3000W efficiently absorbs and traps smoke particles stemming from environmental fires, cooking, and smoking, leaving the indoor air fresh and free from unpleasant smells. The air purifier also helps reduce germs and viruses, while trapping allergens with four layers of protection that stop particles 1/600th the size of the width of a hair.
With over 155 pleats and 14 square feet of filter area, the Genuine 360 Degree True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust, allergens and wildfires smoke particles down to 0.1 micron. The optional UV-C light acts as the last line of defense, working to reduce germs and viruses before releasing the cleaner, fresher air back into the room.
Customize comfort with four speed settings, with an ultra-quiet mode on the lowest speed setting. This AirSafe+ features an Intellisense air quality indicator measuring the air quality 60 times per minute. If the PM 2.5 sensor detects dirty air, it automatically adjusts the speed, and can monitor air quality 24/7, always cleaning every second of the day. When the light on the air purifier is green, the air is clean.
This air purifier circulates the air in a large 1,040+ sq. ft. room every hour, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, basements, and other open concept spaces. This product earned the Energy Star label by meeting strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. EPA and is Zero Ozone Certified. GermGuardian’s Energy Star Certified and CARB Compliant products help save on monthly energy costs.
GermGuardian offers reassurance with a 5-year limited warranty in addition to your purchase. The AC3000W earned a CADR rating of Smoke 139; Dust 146; Pollen 150, the higher the CADR the faster the unit filters the air. Amazon price: $109.99.
GermGuardian AC5900WCA Air Purifier 4-in-1 High CADR True HEPA Filter
This console air purifier provides cleaner air in large areas, covering over 1,760 square feet. This air purifier is ideal for large rooms, open concept spaces, basements, and more. Also ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers, the True HEPA filter, designed with 95 pleats and 20 square feet of filter media, captures 99.97% of dust, allergens, and wildfire smoke particles as small as .1 micron including dust, pet dander and pollen.
The unit has a large, activated carbon filter which attacks common household odors including those caused by smoking, environmental fires, last night’s dinner, or from pets.
In addition, UV-C light technology helps reduce germs and viruses. The unit is conveniently equipped with 3 speeds including a low speed that runs ultra-quietly which is especially beneficial for light sleepers. Only one single filter needs to be replaced every 6-8 months depending on the use of the product.
The AC5900WCA has a CADR rating of Smoke (235); Dust (239); Pollen (237) the higher the CADR the faster the unit filters the air. The unit comes with a 3-year warranty. The unit is Energy Star Certified and Zero Ozone Certified; GermGuardian’s Energy Star Certified and CARB Compliant products help you save on monthly energy costs. Price on Amazon: $229.
Guardian Technologies, LLC
Guardian Technologies, LLC, is an Ohio-based company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and quality new home environment products to the consumer market, including cutting edge UV-C technologies. For more information on Guardian Technologies' full line of products under the GermGuardian®, PureGuardian® and PureGuardian® Spa brands, please visit https://lasko.com/collections/germguardian.
