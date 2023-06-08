The Hospitality Show Announces New Speakers, Programming, Parties, Tours, and App

/EIN News/ -- Register for The Show here.



LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex announced today a new list of high-value speakers and impactful programming for The Hospitality Show (The Show). The Show is a bold, new hospitality operations and technology event to be held June 27-29 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The list of speakers announced today includes:

Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines

Geoff Ballotti, president & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Larry Cuculic, president & CEO, BWH Hotels

George Limbert, president & CEO, Red Roof

John Murray, president & CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Jay Caiafa, COO, The Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Andrew Arthurs, CIO, Aimbridge Hospitality

Wendy Mertz, CIO, Virgin Hotels

Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Paul Zikopoulos, vice president of technology group skills vitality & enablement, IBM, who will deliver a special talk focusing on ChatGPT/artificial intelligence and its application in hospitality.

The Show attendees will enjoy two days of main-stage sessions led by iconic leaders from the hospitality industry and beyond, solutions-driven programming and case studies of profitable operations, as well as 13+ hours of networking opportunities. Learn more about The Show’s networking opportunities here. A full list of speakers is here and the event schedule is here.

The Show is also offering the following exclusive, behind-the-scenes tours of two of Las Vegas' most prestigious properties:

Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 28 Choose from four distinct tours at The Show's esteemed host property. Discover the resort’s sustainability initiatives, floral and security operations, culinary experiences, and the opulent Chairman suite.

Bellagio Resort & Casino, Tuesday, June 27 Embark on an immersive exploration of the vital departments that drive this iconic establishment, from the front desk to the exquisite rooms and suites. Delight in the grandeur of The Mayfair Supper Club and get a closer look at the world-famous Bellagio Fountains.



These unique and immersive tours will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and are available by contacting Hospitality@xpressreg.net.

The Show will kick off with a secret-agent themed reception at Tao Asian Bistro & Nightclub sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY June 27 from 7-9 p.m. PT. The reception will include Las Vegas-style games, cigar-rolling, signature cocktails and food.

The Show will also feature a reception Wednesday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. PT, providing attendees with another opportunity to network and connect in the vibrant atmosphere of the lobby activation area next to the Expo.

The Hospitality Show is committed to pioneering sustainable practices, as reflected in our 5-pillar approach encompassing content, event production, energy, food waste, and travel. All Access pass holders will be treated to a zero-waste lunch on both Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, and leftovers will be donated to local charities or farms, ensuring sustainability throughout.

To enhance the attendee experience, The Show has introduced a mobile app to personalize schedules, create one-to-one meetings, and network with exhibitors and fellow attendees. Only registered attendees will have access to the app and can access it with their email address and badge ID. More information on the app can be found here.

“The Show’s amazing lineup of speakers, programming, and networking opportunities is second to none, and we hope you can join us there later this month as we take the hospitality event experience to the next level,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. “Not only will The Show bring together the most influential and respected leaders in both hospitality operations and technology, it’s also home to two exclusive events you won’t find anywhere else: the General Managers Summit at The Hospitality Show, where attendees can connect with fellow general managers, gain insights from industry leaders on issues facing GMs, and celebrate AHLA’s 2023 General Managers of the Year; and the TechOvation Award Contest, which will recognize the most significant recent innovation in hospitality technology.”

For more information on The Hospitality Show, visit https://www.thehospitalityshow.com/.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contact:

Kirvin Doak Communications

THSPR@kirvindoak.com