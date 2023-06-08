Green Check Verified Recognized as One of the ‘Best Places to Work in Fintech’ by American Banker For Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, FL, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis solutions and services to financial institutions, today announced its inclusion in American Banker’s list of the “Best Places to Work in Fintech,” marking its second year in a row to earn the recognition.

This year, GCV’s management was commended for its treatment of employees, citing the ample attention, opportunity, and overall support given to its staff. The annual ranking honors 50 fintech firms that exceed expectations in creating a desirable place to work – including instilling a sense of belonging among employees, providing competitive pay and benefits, and offering transparency across the board.

“Everything we accomplish starts and ends with our team, so the way our employees feel about working at Green Check is one of our best benchmarks of success,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check Verified. “We’re proud to be featured in this American Banker list again and hope to maintain this standing for years to come as we advance our efforts to revolutionize cannabis banking.”

The list was developed through a two-part process, including an employee engagement and satisfaction survey – worth 75% of the total score – and an employer questionnaire. The employee survey focused on core areas like leadership and planning, training, and work environment.

Winners in this year’s list ranged from companies with just 16 U.S. employees to larger organizations with more than 800 people.

This recognition builds on a series of major company developments, including GCV’s acquisitions of Komplyd and PayQwick, the launch of cannabis business marketplace Green Check Connect, and a $6 million Series A funding round earlier this year.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GCV provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 130 financial institutions and over 4,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check Verified was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. It also was named as one of top three Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Christina Levin Caliber Corporate Advisers greencheckverified@calibercorporateadvisers.com