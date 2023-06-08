Oxford Biomedica Solutions Publishes Peer-Reviewed Journal Article On Novel Dual-Plasmid System, Resulting In Significantly Increased AAV Vector Productivity And Percentage Of Full Capsids Packaged

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC, offers The Full Solution™ suite of services, which includes end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities for cell and gene therapy. The scientific team uses an innovative approach to develop and produce Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors used in the treatment of patients. As part of our focus on innovation, a novel, dual-plasmid system has been developed for use in the transfection step of the manufacturing process. This has resulted in significantly increased AAV vector productivity and percentage of full capsids packaged over traditional triple-plasmid transfection. The peer-reviewed journal article was accepted on May 8th in Molecular Therapy – Methods and Clinical Development. “We are excited to have the first of several peer-reviewed journal articles published, which showcases our innovations, and in turn, allows us to achieve a bioreactor titer of >1E15 vg/L and total vg of 1.5E17 in drug substance (DS) per 500L batch,” said Tim Kelly, CEO of Oxford Biomedica Solutions.



