LNG innovation at the forefront: International exhibition showcases industry excellence

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A veritable who’s who list of prominent companies in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector will be showcasing some of their latest innovations at the global LNG2023 conference and exhibition July 10 – 13 in Vancouver, Canada.



The exhibition, like the conference, represents the entire LNG value chain. Key industry players such as Chevron, QatarEnergy, Cheniere, Tellurian, Baker Hughes, ConocoPhillips, and Enbridge will have significant floor space at the event. Conference host, the Canadian Gas Association, will showcase Canadian organizations and innovations in a dedicated Canadian industry pavilion.

Additionally, a variety of major companies representing a range of products and services—from exploration, engineering, and export terminal development, to cryogenics, liquefaction, and marine technology—will be in attendance. Leading industry media, market intelligence, and data management firms will all have a significant presence.

“LNG2023 presents an exciting opportunity for those in the industry who want to connect and do business in a friendly atmosphere,” says Mel Ydreos, Executive Director of LNG2023. “If you’re working in the industry, LNG2023 is really the place to be.”

Innovation has long been a hallmark of the triennial LNG events. Now in its 20th edition, the first LNG conference was held in 1968, when the LNG industry was just emerging. As the preeminent meeting of the international gas industry, the conference is renowned for its roster of prestigious speakers and quality presentations that balance strategic, commercial, and technical elements.

Along with exploring the business, technologies, and future of LNG at this year’s exhibition, attendees of the conference can learn about the latest innovations through a conference program that includes plenary sessions with industry leaders as well as a series of research paper presentations and forums that highlight cutting-edge projects and best practices from around the globe.

Entrance to the exhibition alone is free, though registration is required and conditions apply. For more information, to participate as an exhibitor, or to sign up to attend the exhibition, visit www.lng2023.org

LNG2023 is presented by the International Gas Union (IGU), GTI Energy, and the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR). It is hosted by the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), and supported by incoming LNG2026 host, QatarEnergy and Principal Sponsor Chevron. For information or tickets visit www.lng2023.org.

Contact:

Tracy Jager

lng2023@headwatersgroup.ca

+1 604 356 9968