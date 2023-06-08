EMU Becomes The Best University In Cyprus In The World University Impact Rankings

Times Higher Education (THE), the publisher of the world's most widely-referenced university rankings, announced the university impact rankings according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on Thursday, 1 June, 2023, at 13:30. According to the results, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) ranked in the 201-300 band with a score of 77.1. Furthermore, EMU has been included for evaluation in all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

1st in Cyprus, 3rd in Turkey

Western Sydney University from Australia has become the world's top university in the list, which included 1,591 universities worldwide. Among the five universities from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that made it to the list, EMU has achieved the top position. Additionally, in the overall list of eight universities on the island of Cyprus, EMU has shared the top position with Frederick University, demonstrating its success in being ranked 1st on the island. Among the Turkish universities on the list, Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) ranked 58th globally, securing the first position. Abdullah Gül University and Middle East Technical University (METU) ranked within the 101-200 band, claiming the second position. EMU, Hacettepe University, and Yıldız Technical University secured the third position in the 201-300 band. In total, 84 universities from Turkey made it to the list.

1st in Poverty Alleviation on the Island, 95th in the World

EMU has achieved its highest scores in the areas of "No Poverty," "Quality Education," and "Reduced Inequalities." This year, as in the previous year, the most successful target was accomplished in the field of "No Poverty," EMU's support for students in need, the programs it has established to fight poverty, the social responsibility projects it has undertaken, and the work carried out on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 1, "No Poverty," played a role in this success. Among the 876 universities that earned a place in the ranking, EMU climbed to the 95th position with a score of 68.8. While three universities from the TRNC appeared on the list in this field, no universities from South Cyprus made it to the ranking. In Turkey, among the 46 universities listed, EMU has secured the 1st position both in the TRNC and throughout the island of Cyprus, while ranking 3rd in Turkey.

EMU Continues to Excel in Quality Education Worldwide

In the area of "Quality Education," EMU has ranked in the 101-200 range among the 1,304 universities included in the global ranking. The university's success in this area can be attributed to factors such as promoting lifelong learning among students, the competence of EMU graduates in providing education, and the work carried out on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, "Quality Education."

In the area of "Reduced Inequalities," where only two universities from the TRNC demonstrated success, EMU's efforts has been placed in the top band throughout the TRNC, the island of Cyprus, and Turkish universities.

This particular ranking lists universities worldwide based on their activities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The UN has set 17 goals for sustainable development by the year 2030.

EMU carries out various activities and research related to all of these topics. Information about EMU's activities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals can be accessed at https://sdgs.emu.edu.tr/en , and the THE World University Impact Rankings 2023 can be found at https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings .